‘NCIS’ Fans Insist on Mark Harmon’s Return in Season 20

If you hear a rumbling among NCIS fans, then it’s just a bunch of them insisting that Mark Harmon come back to the show in Season 20. They want this to happen, like, yesterday. Why the beating of the drums for Leroy Jethro Gibbs? Because Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, is in some trouble. See, Parker’s ex-wife Vivian, played by Teri Polo, gets kidnapped.

The NCIS team did go off on a rescue mission. Did the tables get turned on Parker by Vivian? Well now, we don’t know. but Vivian is texting a little bit. She gets a message in Monday’s episode that reads, “How’s it going?” Vivian replies, “It’s done. I have him.” Who has who? And where the heck is Gibbs to fix this mess? That’s what fans want to know, too. By the way, Torres, McGee, and Knight all thought Parker was in good hands with this ex-wife. Well, maybe not. We get more from Yahoo!

One fan writes on Twitter, “Parker saying he’s not Gibbs. Sir, what is that supposed to mean? His team=family and they stick by one another. Parker, you need their help and they’re willing to go the distance for you. They’ve accepted you as family! Take the help.” Another one says, “#NCIS was good tonight; suspenseful, gripping, but predictable. I knew she was in on the whole thing. I’m just hoping Parker does, too. He’s smart and looked as tho he knew as he was driving away. Gibbs wud have figured it out before they left the garage”. This fan chimes in and writes, “Gibbs will come back and lend a hand to get Parker out of this. After all Gibbs has had a lot of experience with ex wives. A girl can wish. #NCIS S20”.

Alright, the fans have spoken. NCIS executive producer Steven Binder offers his two cents on the Gibbs comeback. “There’s always head space for him to come back,” Binder tells TV Insider. “It just has to be the right story, I think, to get him excited about it and to get us excited about it. It’s a card to play, and I don’t think we want to play it cheaply. I think when we do play it, it really needs to be the right thing.”

So, where does this story go from here? According to the fans, Parker needs help and needs Gibbs right now. They are hungry for Harmon to come on back and join the team again. Now the question becomes how does the show let Harmon return as far as a storyline is concerned? Something has been set up between both men so stay tuned.