‘NCIS’ Fans Spot Major Plot Hole About Gibbs’ House

Season 20 of NCIS will premiere sans-Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Still, following his departure, fans are speculating about his eventual return and various Leroy Jethro Gibbs plot holes. As we await NCIS‘s season premiere, fans online are talking about one pothole in particular that “keeps coming back.”

NCIS fans have taken issue with the fact that Gibbs’ house was constantly used as a safe house. And that’s despite on multiple occasions, it was the farthest thing from safe. NCIS fans shared their grievances on Reddit.

“Why is Gibbs house always considered a safe house even though its apparently worldwide knowledge where it is, who owns it, and that it’s used as such?” one user wrote.

One fan reasoned Gibbs’ house is often utilized as a safe house because so many people trust him.

Another Redditor guessed, “They probably feel like Gibbs will be able to protect them, [and] it may also be easier to defend someone if it is in your actual house.”

They further said, “There are laws that protect you when you defend yourself in your home.” So, potential criminals and enemies know the location of the NCIS character’s home. However, the same fan explained, “if someone breaks in then Gibbs can take them out.”

Sadly, while Gibbs’ house has become a frequent set location for NCIS fans, Express reports it’s unlikely we’ll see much of the place, if any of it, when the new season airs this fall.

‘NCIS’ Fans Excited to Welcome Back Beloved Recurring Character

Mark Harmon doesn’t plan to reprise his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs any time soon. Fortunately, though, there’s still a lot to look forward to when season 20 of NCIS premieres.

First off, writers are treating NCIS fans to the second-ever crossover event between the franchise’s flagship series NCIS: Hawai’i. On their hunt to track down the Raven and clear Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) name, Agents Knight and Torres head to Hawai’i to track down a lead. An hour later, Special Agent Jane Tennant and Cyber Intelligence Specialist Ernie Malik head to Washington D.C.’s NCIS headquarters.

However, aside from the impending crossover, we can also look forward to the return of a beloved character. Season 20 welcomes back former FBI Agent Tobias Fornell played by Joe Spano. Fornell made his debut way back in season one. His first meeting with Gibbs came as NCIS, FBI, and the Secret Service battled over jurisdiction over a sailor’s death on Airforce One.

Since then, the character has grown immensely. He endured major grief twice over, once following the death of his ex-wife Diane and then later with his daughter Emily.

A recent photo shows Spano back and ready to take an another season as Tobias Fornell.