‘NCIS,’ ‘FBI’ Winter Premiere Dates Revealed

Once the TV season is through with its own holiday break, shows like NCIS and FBI are going to be back on the air this winter. That’s right. It will be time for the winter premiere season to hit the different television channels. Right now, though, let’s get a little review going about when these and other shows will come on back for new programs.

If you have time on Monday, January 2, then you can tune in for a blockbuster night of NCIS programs. All three franchise shows are taking part in a mega-crossover event on CBS. But the order in which they appear might seem a little off to you regular viewers. We’ll start the night off with NCIS at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, and wrapping up with NCIS: Los Angeles. What a great way to get the winter premiere season off and running with this great franchise on CBS.

‘FBI’ Among Franchise Shows That Will Have Their Winter Premieres

But we’re going back to CBS on Tuesday, January 3, for another franchise night. It will be FBI night on CBS. Catch the winter premiere of FBI at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by FBI: International at 9 Eastern, and FBI: Most Wanted starring Dylan McDermott at 10 Eastern, CinemaBlend reports.

On Wednesday, January 4, make sure to set your clocks for the One Chicago franchise of shows. Chicago Med‘s winter premiere pops on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern. That will be followed by Chicago Fire at 9 Eastern, and Chicago P.D. at 10 Eastern. Other notable shows getting going on this night include The Price Is Right At Night on CBS and Tough As Nails also on CBS.

Let’s move on to Thursday, January 5. This night is a busy one on TV and we’re going to get you up to speed on programming. Winter premieres really dot this night of viewing. We’ll start out with the Law & Order franchise programs coming on back to NBC. Law & Order kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by Law & Order: SVU at 9 Eastern, and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 Eastern. Other programs of note include Young Sheldon at 8 Eastern, Ghosts at 8:30 Eastern, So Help Me Todd at 9 Eastern, and CSI: Vegas at 10 Eastern, all on CBS. For you Hell’s Kitchen fans, it’ll pop up on Fox at 8 p.m. Eastern.

We’ll put a bow on the opening week of winter premiers by looking at Friday, January 6. CBS has its solid lineup coming back with S.W.A.T. at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by Fire Country at 9 Eastern, and Blue Bloods at 10 Eastern. NBC will have Lopez vs. Lopez at 8 Eastern, followed by Young Rock at 9 Eastern.