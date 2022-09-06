‘NCIS’ Franchise Unveils Dynamite Posters Ahead of Brand New Seasons

Although NCIS and its spinoffs have not unveiled any new trailers for their upcoming seasons, we were treated to another surprise Tuesday. With a few more weeks until the flagship series and its spinoffs—NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles—premiere their new seasons, fans got a peek at each of the CBS show’s fall posters. And the style of each suggests we’ll witness yet another year of dynamite, action-packed storylines. Check out the photos here.

Unsurprisingly, NCIS‘s fall poster does not feature series patriarch Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Gibbs’ actor Mark Harmon departed the show last year. As such, producers seem to be setting our newest version of the team within a new landscape.

‘NCIS’ Adopts Cool New Vibes in Fall Poster

The original series’ crew’s homebase is located in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. So it makes sense that the group is pictured in front of the White House. However, while the White House and the Washington Monument have always featured in NCIS‘s opening credits, we’ve never seen the team quite this close. Does that suggest a new, exciting storyline is headed our way in season 20? Check back here at American Entertainment for upcoming developments as they get released.

NCIS Agents Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) as well as longtime stars Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) feature at the poster’s center. However, fans can also look forward to the return of several other familiar faces. They include Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, Diona Reasonover, and Brian Dietzen. These actors are known for their roles as Director Leon Vance, NCIS Historian Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, and Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer respectively.

Hopefully, when NCIS‘s 20th season premieres, the team discovers who has framed their new boss Parker for murder.

Gearing Up For the Franchise’s Return

Grab your gear—because NCIS isn’t the only drama returning with adrenaline-pumping new storylines. NCIS: Hawai’i‘s return this year is especially remarkable. Earlier this summer, showrunners announced we can look forward to a major crossover event between NCIS: Hawai’i and its parent show. Now, looking at the poster, we can bet things are just heating up for this new addition to the franchise.

What’s different about the Hawai’i poster compared to that of NCIS or NCIS: Los Angeles (which we’ll get to) is that the rookie show features an agent from a different agency: FBI Agent Kate Whistler. When NCIS: Hawai‘i debuted, we knew Whistler would have a significant role. In a way, she compares to former FBI Agent Tobias Fornell in NCIS. However, featuring in the series’ fall premiere poster makes Whistler’s role even more dynamic than that of Fornell.

As for NCIS: Los Angeles, we’re looking at just a small group of well-trained agents. The team includes Kensi Blye, G Callen, Sam Hanna, and Marty Deeks. NCIS: Los Angeles does feature a few other major players, including Linda Hunt’s Hetty Lange, who is set to return this season. However, it seems much of the upcoming installment of NCIS: Los Angeles will be focused on these four characters’ stories.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i return on Monday, September 19th at 9 p.m. Los Angeles follows a few weeks later, premiering Season 14 on Sunday, October 9th.