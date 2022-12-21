‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Describes the Complicated Shooting Schedule for Crossover Episode

Gary Cole is keenly aware of the effort that was required to make the upcoming NCIS crossover special a reality. With a lighthearted quip, the star of NCIS remarked that planning for three episodes was only half the challenge. “Whoever figured out the shooting schedule, they need to get a big gold star,” Cole explained to Entertainment Weekly.

The upcoming crossover event will spotlight the crews from the three shows. Characters from NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles all take part in the three-hour event. The effort put into orchestrating a production of this magnitude, featuring actors from three different CBS shows, was not lost on the cast. Chris O’Donnell further commented on how complicated and sophisticated the writing for the primetime event was.

“It logistically is really challenging for the production. And it’s tough on the writers,” O’Donnell explained. “I mean, not only do they have to make one storyline that goes through three episodes on three different shows, they’ve got to keep their own show going and come up with a storyline where you’re missing some of your key actors. That’s really a challenge. All the credit goes to the writers and the producers that are able to make it work.”

The stars of the different ‘NCIS’ can’t help but compare themselves to another genre

CBS recently divulged the story of a three-part crossover event, bringing together some beloved characters: Cole and Wilmer Valderrama from NCIS, O’Donnell and Brian Dietzen from NCIS: Los Angeles, LL Cool J also from NCIS: Los Angeles as well as Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami from NCIS Hawai’i – all on their way to attend the retirement party for one of their former professors. However; disaster strikes when this professor seemingly commits suicide. With no time to waste, these disparate divisions band together in an effort to unravel the truth behind it – which may be something entirely different than what meets the eye! Despite facing potential danger ahead, they press forward with dogged determination.

Regarding the crossover, Valderrama tipped his hat to another genre… superheroes. “It’s like all the superheroes of procedurals coming together for the first time in history. [the crossover is] iconic,” he said. “It’s going to feel like it should’ve happened a long time ago, and I think it’s going to feel like a tribute for the trajectory of all these shows, especially a really incredible moment to honor the mothership after 20 years of NCIS.”

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J agreed with the superhero comparison. “All of the chills and the fun and the craziness that they are used to, but seeing how the personalities interact — it’s like how Batman and Superman interact,” he said. “[It’s like] how all the different superheroes interact. Seeing these characters from the NCIS-verse come together and the way they communicate and connect is going to be interesting, and I think fans will be excited about that.”

The three-part NCIS crossover kicks off on January 9th beginning at 8 p.m. ET.