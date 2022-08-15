‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Opens Up About Replacing Mark Harmon

Nearly a year after Mark Harmon officially departed from NCIS, Gary Cole opens up about replacing the former lead of the long-running TV series.

Parade reports Cole spoke about his new role on NCIS now that Harmon is gone during an interview for the show’s Season 19 DVD box set. “I guess I qualify as the new guy,” Cole explained. Although Katrina [Law] is almost as new as I am, but we have a good time. I think we found the right balance of being able to be loose and fun and joke around with each other and then get down to it when we have to get down to it.”

The NCIS castmate also said that the production needs to joke around and have some serious moments with the upcoming season it’s going to have. “You have to release some of the pent-up anxiety or whatever you call it. I think we’ve achieved that. It’s a fun place to come to work. Let’s put it that way.”

Cole’s recent comments come just after Entertainment Tonight reported that NCIS’ Season 19 DVD box set includes a special interview with Harmon, who discusses his character’s official retirement. “What has always drawn me here is the character I play,” Harmon explained. “And to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging. Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and okay with it.”

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Opens Up About Her ‘Favorite’ Script from the Show

Meanwhile, fellow NCIS star Katrina Law reveals her all-time favorite script for the action-packed show. “My favorite script so far is the one where we are all in a boat,” Law recalls. The NCIS star noted that it was the first time post-Gibbs that everyone saw the team come together to become what it is now.

“It was the first time that [Cole’s] Alden Parker accepted us and claimed us as his own and put himself at risk for his team,” Law continues. “I think that was a huge moment for the show going forward because it showed, ‘Yes, we are a team. We care about each other and, eventually, we are all going to love each other as a dysfunctional little family.’”

Meanwhile, executive producer, Scott Williams, spoke about the old family vibe that the NCIS audience saw in Season 19. “It’s fun for our audience to feel that the old family is still very much in the room. We can tell new stories and still pay homage and respect to those who came before.”

The NCIS Season 19 DVD box set will include all 21 episodes of the show’s latest season along with 45 minutes of special features and behind-the-scenes moments.