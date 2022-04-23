‘NCIS’: Has the Show Gone Downhill Since Ziva David Left?

Ziva David remains a fan favorite on NCIS as they debate whether or not the CBS drama has taken a downward turn since Cote’ de Pablo left. Ziva had a relationship with Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly, and it’s still on these fans’ minds. Some of them just did not like seeing Bishop, played by Emily Wickersham, take over in her spot. Will anything please these NCIS fans?

Fan of ‘NCIS’ Likes Ziva Character But Sees Bishop As A Downgrade

We get a look at a thread from Reddit and see what some of these fans are saying. “I loved Kate but Ziva was hands down my favorite,” the original poster writes. “I adored her and Tony’s relationship (or lack thereof) and just her character as a whole. She was this mysterious badass Mossad and to be replaced with Bishop? It was such a bad downgrade it hurts.” NCIS airs on Monday nights on CBS.

The Redditor says that Bishop “is so boring” and doesn’t bring much to the show. “At least with Ziva we knew her drama would be action-packed like when they went and were tortured to rescue her,” the fan writes. “But I just can’t get into Bishop. The most exciting thing that’s happened to her is her affair and even that is so boring. I wish Ziva would have stayed longer or had a better replacement. Especially since Kate was also a strong character to replace. Bishop is a major letdown for me.” OK, let’s take a look and see what other fans have to say.

Redditor Sees Ziva David As A ‘Good Character Overall’

“Initially I hated Ziva,” another NCIS fan writes. “She grew on me and I loved the character. They did some wonky things with her character in the later years that made her be somewhat annoying, but she was a good character overall.” The original poster replies, “Same! I was so upset about Kate [that] I truly didn’t think anyone would suffice but once I got to know Ziva more she was easily my favorite.”

This fan also says that they liked the initial change but even started turning against Ziva. “I started to grow tired of Ziva, and her ever-increasing Mossad ‘Superpowers’ that seemingly made her completely invincible,” the Redditor writes. “I thought Bishop was (initially) a very refreshing change. Someone who solved puzzles with her brain, not some secret ninja strength, a gun, or unrealistic hacking skills. Someone so green that she didn’t know any better than to contradict Gibbs with logic and a better plan than ‘knocking down doors and dragging people in.’ That woman that sat on the floor, eating junk, and crunching data.”