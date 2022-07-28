‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Lands New Role in ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff

Fans of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic drama series, The Walking Dead have long been anticipating the Negan and Maggie-led TV spin-off series Isle Of The Dead. Now, we are one step closer to the premiere of the series. This comes after the newest casting information is announced. This announcement is further exciting as it is bringing with it some familiar faces. Including one face we know well from the CBS crime-drama series, NCIS: Hawai’i.

One NCIS: Hawai’i Player Is Set To Star In Upcoming Walking Dead Spin-Off Series

Recently, The Walking Dead Twitter page announced some big news, putting some faces and names to some of the players slated to star in the upcoming Isle of the Dead spin-off series starring Jeffery Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan. And, fans of the NCIS franchise are excited to see a familiar face!

“We’re excited to welcome the newest members of the #TWDFamily!” exclaims a recent Walking Dead Twitter post. The post highlights some of the newest faces to join the upcoming series, including NCIS: Hawai’i star Mahina Napoleon.

We’re excited to welcome the newest members of the #TWDFamily! pic.twitter.com/jM7oPsJZ46 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 26, 2022

This upcoming addition to The Walking Dead universe stars Jeffery Dean Morgan, who portrays Negan in the original series. Joining Morgan is Lauren Cohan as series regular, Maggie. In this spin-off, Negan and Maggie travel to a post-apocalyptic New York. Not long after the final events of the original show…which are set to air its final episodes later this fall.

Isle Of The Dead Takes Some Walking Dead Favorites North Into New York City

So far, the only thing we know so far about this new series premiere is that it will be hitting the airwaves sometime in 2023. The series takes Negan and Maggie on a journey to New York. Which is now almost entirely overrun by the “walking dead.”

Joining Mahina Napoleon as a new cast member are Zeljko Ivanek, and Johnathan Higginbotham. The roles of these players will be core to what is happening in New York as Negan and Maggie arrive, reports note. Jeffery Dean Morgan’s Negan became a fan-favorite character among the Walking Dead fans, despite his proclivity for evil behavior. Fans of the series know that, after Negan’s first introduction, the idea of a Maggie and Negan spin-off seemed like an impossible idea.

This is not the first spin-off to be born from the series since its massively successful run started back in 2010. Not long after the original show’s original premiere it quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Eventually inspiring the slightly-less successful Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes are airing on AMC and AMC+ later this fall. Fear the Walking Dead, however, is continuing, with its eighth season set to premiere next year as well.