‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Boss Reveals What the Show Hopes To Do in Season 2

Following the first season finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” the executive producer of the hit action-packed series, Jan Nash, revealed what the plans are for the second season.

As she spoke to TV Insider, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” boss discussed what the plans are for season two. “We have a sense of some of the things that the show does well,” she explained. “Obviously there are things that we didn’t try that that probably will work very well on our show and we’re going to try to figure out what some of those are, but we want to keep learning more about these characters.”

Nash also said that she and the “NCIS: Hawai’i” crew are wanting to figure out how to make the characters “richer” and “fuller” for the audience. “When you learn an interesting thing, like that Lucy doesn’t like, then that makes a case where she has to be near water more interesting.”

Meanwhile, Nash revealed that everyone is ready to get started on “NCIS: Hawai’i” season two. “The writers came back last week. We did have conversations about what we thought worked on the show from Season 1 and the things that worked I believe were the things that the audience really finds exciting, which is the really fun cases.”

Nash also spoke about how the humor, and Hawai’i as well as the mix of character based-stories have become a little bit of a signature of the show. “I think we will do more of that, not necessarily repeating beats that we’ve done before, but hopefully discovering new things to do and building on these characters and making them even more rich and full characters on our show.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Boss Talks About the Relationship Between Lucy & Kate

“NCIS: Hawai’i” showrunner Jan Nash further spoke about the relationship between Lucy and Kate during the first season finale. Nash noted that the “general arc” of the relationship existed at the very beginning of the season.

“Obviously we didn’t know what would happen,” Nash explained. “How many episodes we’d get ordered, et cetera. When we got a longer order, we extended things. But we always knew that we were going to go through this journey of them coming together, breaking apart and then coming back together.”

When asked about what the plan is for the relationship going into the second season, Nash stated the goal was always to make the relationship just an “organic” part of the show. “Obviously we just started working on Season 2, but now that we have, what we are really talking about at the beginning of the season is — not that they don’t have issues, they clearly had some issues, but we’re not going to live in those issues.”