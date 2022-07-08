‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Could Wilmer Valderrama Be Involved with Another Crossover?

NCIS: Hawai’i fans, did we really get enough of the delicious back story between Jane Tennant and Nick Torres during a crossover this past March?

There is a growing buzz that maybe, hopefully, Wilmer Valderrama will be back for another crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. Or maybe it’s all just a head fake. Perhaps we’re all reading too much into a benign post by Vanessa Lachey as the weeks between the spring and fall seasons seem so endlessly long. A week ago, the NCIS: Hawai’i star informed her fans that the show started filming that day.

Lachey wrote “Season 2 NCIS: Hawai’i starts filming TODAY!!! Who’s ready!?! Swipe for the premiere date! We are starting out with a bang (hint hint: (dynamite emoji).” Then she used the hashtags #TNT and #NCISHawai’i

The TNT hashtag got folks talking. It could be that the character who goes by the nickname “Boom Boom” will show up in the premiere. After all, everyone loves it when Sharif Atkins shows up to play Norman Gates, the explosive expert. But Jane Tennant is really the only one who gets away with calling him Boom Boom. And he’s not TNT.

But you know who TNT is? Actually, it’s a couple — Tennant (Lachey) and Torres (Valderrama). When Torres showed up in the NCIS to NCIS: Hawai’i crossover with Katrina Law, all the agents knew he had a past with Tennant. In the relationship backstory, the two got together while on assignment in Orlando, Florida.

“Tennant and Torres get along too well,” Valderrama said back in March, before the NCIS: Hawai’i episode aired. “You’re going to really like how good they are at doing the job together.”

It became a running gossip session, as agents speculated as to what Tennant and Torres did together at a law enforcement conference in Orlando a few years back. But we found out what really happened, or something to that effect. Torres and Tennant got stuck together in a tower. They spent a night up there. And the two decided that what happened in Orlando, stayed in Orlando.

Karen Neal/CBS

So NCIS: Hawai’i fans, after seeing Lachey’s Instagram post, started pondering whether Torres shows up in the season premiere. Valderrama even liked the post on Instagram. While NCIS: Hawai’i started filming a week ago, NCIS isn’t back on set, as yet. So maybe Valderrama has time to fly to Hawaii for a quick appearance. But here’s the bad news pertaining to Valderrama’s schedule. He’s currently on a USO Tour in Germany, although he’s finished with that on July 9th. Could there be time for it all?

Both shows return with new episodes, Sept. 19. NCIS is in its 20th season, while spinoff Hawai’i is starting season No. 2. There already is talk of a mass crossover that also involves NCIS: Los Angeles. That means more fun for fans.

“It’s only a matter of logistics,” Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider last month. “If we were going to do it, we’d want to do it over all three series. Doing one crossover with one show sort of feels like you’re leaving somebody out… I’ve already talked to the other showrunners, everyone’s sort of up for it. It’s just the practicality of pulling it off is a little tricky.”