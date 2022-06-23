‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Creator Christopher Silber Opens Up About Being Fired From the Flagship Series

“NCIS: Hawai’i” creator Christopher Silber is spilling all the behind-the-scenes secrets from the time he worked on the flagship show.

Silber recently sat down on the Screaming into the Hollywood Abyss podcast, where he talked about his earlier career. Apparently, Silber once worked for “NCIS” creator Don Bellisario as a young writer. And it wasn’t exactly the promising start he wanted in the industry.

Per Express, Silber said in the podcast interview that his friends and colleagues warned him not to work under Bellisario. But the writer joined the “NCIS” crew halfway through Season 2, around 2004-5. And now, almost 20 years later, he’s not holding back his thoughts about the original showrunner.

“At the time, the guy that created NCIS was a legendary a*****e, such a legendary a******e that I feel no concern in calling him out for being the p***k that he is,” Silber said in the April 2022 podcast. “But a very successful one.”

He added, “Up until this point, I had worked with a number of people who had worked for Don Bellisario and warned me off. They said, ‘Chris, this is not a man you want to work for. It is a horrible, horrible place to work. You don’t want to do it.'”

While this news was alarming for Silber, he pushed through and worked under Bellisario for a season and a half of “NCIS.”

“Every day you wondered if it was going to be your last day. Every single day,” Silber continued. “For the entirety of season three, I held on. I wrote multiple scripts, I co-wrote scripts, I was brought in to re-write writers who were way more experienced than me. And I thought, ‘Man, maybe I’ve figured this out, maybe I’m okay.'”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Creator Christopher Silber Details His Sudden Firing From ‘NCIS’

Unfortunately for Christopher Silber, just when he thought things were going well for him at “NCIS,” Bellisario pulled a 180.

“Past the end of the season, way past when you should be told whether you’re coming back or not, nobody was told,” Silber explained. “The creator of the show was waiting to finish his own deal. And then he was just waiting because he could.”

Silber added, “He in fact gave us a final project… a test to write a scene for him. We all went off and wrote it, I was sick with the flu when I did it. We turned it in and from that I guess, he decided who was going to stay and who was going to go. And I was the only one told that I’m not coming back because I just ‘didn’t understand the show’, I just didn’t get it.”

Per IMDb, Silber would go on to write for “NCIS” again after Bellisario left. Bellisario left the show in 2007 when he clashed with star Mark Harmon. CBS decided to keep Harmon over Bellisario, and now Steven Binder runs “NCIS.”

Silber wrote and executive produced for the flagship show, while also working on the “New Orleans” spin-off. And now, he’s co-creator of the “Hawai’i” spinoff. Catch Season 2 of “NCIS: Hawai’i” this fall.