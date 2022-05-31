Last week’s episode of the newest NCIS spin-off series, NCIS: Hawai’i was a big one for the officers protecting the Aloha State. First, Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant is facing some major storylines – both personally and professionally. Next, Tori Anderson’s Kate Whistler and Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy have important choices to make. As the two move forward with their relationship facing more questions than answers at this point.

Will these cliffhangers be answered this week in a new NCIS: Hawai’i episode? The answer, unfortunately, is no. In fact, it will be a few months before we see resolutions to these storylines. This is because last week’s installment was the NCIS spin-off’s first season finale.

When Can Fans Expect NCIS: Hawai’i To Return To Primetime?

So far, there has been no definitive information regarding when new NCIS: Hawai’i episodes will return to television. However, based on the date of the series premiere last fall, Matt & Jess predicts the second season of the hit CBS series will likely hit the airwaves in late September or early October. However, there will likely be plenty of previews appearing before this. Likely in the weeks leading up to this premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s second season.

What Will Come Of Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and Enver Gjokaj’s Capt. Joe Milius As NCIS: Hawai’i Returns To CBS In the Fall?

As the first season of NCIS: Hawai’i came to a close, Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and Enver Gjokaj’s Captain Joe Milius were still flirting back and forth. However, many fans were hoping that the season would end with more definitive answers about a potential relationship between the two. Of course, this move would be a complicated one as Lachey’s Tenant resides in Hawai’i but Gjokaj’s Milius lives in Washington D.C.

Jane does admit, however, as Hawai’i’s first season comes to a close that this is a “very nice thought.”

The NCIS officer also notes that she would enjoy living “in those nice thoughts” whenever Joe returned to Hawai’i.

A move, notes NCIS: Hawai’i showrunner Jan Nash, that is very intentional as the series would welcome the return of this guest star in the future. Especially, Nash says, since the actor made this role something special during his appearance.

“Enver is just so very charming,” Nash tells TV Insider.

“We had ideas for what that relationship was going to be when we put Joe in the pilot,” the NCIS: Hawai’i producer continues.

“He was mostly, I think, intended to be a really interesting foil for Tennant,” the EP adds. “And Enver just sort of infused the part with such charisma that in fact we really just grew to love it and decided to turn it into a little bit more.”

Nash goes on to note that the writers were looking for a way to bring the character back. And, the first season finale seemed like “a natural way to do that.”