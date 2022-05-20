‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Does the Season Finale Promo Hint at Jesse’s Death?

Monday night airs rookie series “NCIS: Hawai’i’s” first season finale, and while the entirety of the show has been nothing short of explosive, a new promo suggests that fans might just be saying goodbye to actor Noah Mills’ Jesse Boone. After stepping on a landmine, is there any way the character could cheat death?

“Whatever’s coming next will be bigger than what’s come before,” Whistler says, though we could also take that to mean the entire series to date.

The new promo, provided by Express, promises another thrilling sequence of events following last week’s front half of the “NCIS: Hawai’i” two-part finale. At headquarters, we see Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant as they continue to work through the aftermath of a prison exchange gone wrong. And while all eyes are turned to the character’s current love interest, Captain Milius and the team’s efforts to keep him safe, our eyes drift from Jesse.

That is until the team launches a search of a building housing a bomb.

“Jesse, wait, wait!” Kai yells. But it’s too late. We hear a soft click before the camera spotlights Jesse: “Leave right now.”

Cue the explosion and a closeup of Kai thrown to the ground.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finale to See Lucy and Kate ‘On the Same Page’

While we’re chomping at the bit to know Jesse’s fate, there will be a positive storyline to conclude season one of “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Ahead of the show’s two-part conclusion, executive producer Matt Bosack revealed we’ll finally see fans’ favorite couple, Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler, get on the same page.

According to Bosack, “NCIS: Hawai’i’s” computer specialist, Ernie Malik, will be “stirring the pot and pushing [Lucy and Kate] closer.” He further added that the episode, or at least their current storyline, will end on a “sweet and touching” note. Sadly, we can’t say the same for Jesse.

Nevertheless, according to the finale synopsis, “Whistler takes Ernie’s (Jason Antoon) advice and makes a grand gesture in the hopes of winning Lucy back.”

We’re definitely curious to see what that grand gesture might be. After such a tumultuous start and obstacle after obstacle, it will be interesting to see what “NCIS: Hawai’i” writers have come up with.

One of Antoon’s behind-the-scenes photos, which he shared on Instagram last week, shows the Lucy and Kate actresses, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson, smooching on a sweet pup. So far, we have no indication of what Kate’s grand gesture might be. However, if she surprises Lucy with a canine companion, several fans have promised to shed tears.

Nevertheless, with “NCIS: Hawai’i” ranking as the No. 1 new series on TV‘s fall-spring schedule, we can bet that any grand gesture will be one to remember.