‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ To Have Major Crossover Event: New Details Revealed

Circle those calendars, the NCIS season 20 premiere is going to be a special one. We’re talking a two-hour crossover.

Showrunners for both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have teased a big event. Fans even speculated that Wilmer Valderrama, aka Nick Torres on the OG show, was in Hawaii earlier this summer filming an episode. Vanessa Lachey helped fuel that rumor in an Instagram post, intentional or not. But now, we know for sure what’s happening. That’s because CBS released the loglines for the premieres of both shows, both of which are on Sept. 19.

Yes, it looks like the Raven has ties to Hawaii.

Here’s the plot summary for NCIS, season 20, episode 1.

“A Family Matter” – Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with special agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.”

Oh, tell us more. Here’s the Hawaii hour summary: “Prisoners’ Dilemma” – Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the exciting conclusion to the special crossover event and the season two premiere.”

NCIS Fans Already Guessed Which Characters Were Headed to Hawaii

Doesn’t this sound deliciously dramatic? And let it be said that NCIS fans who post on Instagram know how to read Lachey’s hashtags. Yes, #tnt means Tennant and Torres (or vice versa). CBS even acknowledged the guessers in a Monday tweet. “Secrets out! And a few of you super fans even guessed it…”

Valderrama and Law did a crossover with the Hawaii franchise back in March. And Torres and Tennant, during the episode, revealed details of a potentially juicy hookup when both were attending a seminar in Orlando, Fla.

Lachey also announced the crossover. She posted on Twitter: “Road Trip!!! DC comes to Hawai’i and Hawai’i goes to DC! A TWO hour premiere crossover event! NCIS: Hawai’i (and) NCIS. One story, Two shows, One night! Sept 19th.”

Road Trip!!! DC comes to Hawai’i and Hawai’i goes to DC! A TWO hour premiere crossover event! @NCISHawaiiCBS @NCIS_CBS One story, Two shows, One night! Sept 19th starting at 9/8c on @CBSTVStudios! 🤙🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/UZchRldjDW — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) August 4, 2022

So, does Monday’s plot reveal concerning the Raven make folks still question their theory about who the man or woman is? Ever since the season 19 finale, fans have speculated about the identity, especially since the terrorist was first mentioned back in February during “The Helpers” (which was co-written by Brian Dietzen, aka Jimmy Palmer.)

The NCIS working theory is either it’s Viv, Parker’s ex. Or it could be FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney, who doesn’t like Parker. Or, it could all be a trick and the Raven is someone nobody knows. See the four-episode story arc to kick off season 19. We finally learned who blew up Gibbs’ vote. And a paid hitman wasn’t on anyone’s score card.

Although CBS revealed the plot, the network didn’t list guest stars. Stick with Outsider for more details.