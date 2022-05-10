‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Here’s Where Else You’ve Seen Kayla Barlow Actress Chloe Lanier

NCIS: Hawai’i has quickly become one of the most popular shows on television. A spinoff of the wildly popular NCIS, Hawai’i premiered last year and has quickly made its way up the ranks as one of the favorite shows in the franchise.

In September 2021, NCIS took a trip off the mainland, headed to the islands of Hawai’i. Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the first female agent to head an NCIS team, a team that includes Chloe Lanier’s Kayla Barlow. And, many of us watching the series can’t help but wonder, where is it that we’ve seen Lanier before?

NCIS Hawai’i’s Chloe Lanier Has Made Her Mark In Television Films And Soap Operas

NCIS Hawai’i star Chloe Lanier comes to the hit series with quite a background in the business. During her career, she has become a mainstay in the Lifetime series Army Wives stepping in as Penny in the show’s sixth and seventh seasons.

Lanier later had some work in short films before stepping into a franchise she would soon know well. In season 11 the NCIS: Hawai’i star had a guest stint on NCIS. In 2015, Chloe Lanier found her way onto the popular soap opera General Hospital.

Initially, the longtime actress portrays Patricia Spencer in the daytime soap. However, in 2016 she returns for 250 episodes of General Hospital portraying Nelle Benson. She left the soap, however, after Nelle suffered a tragic end, falling off a cliff.

Chloe Lanier’s General Hospital Stint Leads To Some Coveted Nominations

Chloe Lanier’s turn as Nelle Benson led the actress to multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations. In 2018 he took home the hardware for outstanding younger actress in a drama series. Then, in 2021, Lanier stepped in to portray the memorable Kayla Barlow in NCIS: Hawai’i, a series that is quickly becoming one of CBS’s hottest dramas.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finds Massive Success On TV’s ‘Most Watched Network’ CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i‘s premiere season is wrapping up, and with that comes a major recognition. The NCIS spin-off series is currently the most-watched first-year series on the fall-spring schedule.

During its run on CBS, NCIS: Hawai’i has averaged 8.4 million total viewers, a number that blows regular numbers. Hawai’i topped even some CBS favorites in ratings edging out FBI: International, which pulled in 8.3 million viewers.

Overall, the series averaged as many as 6.3 million viewers per episode. A big pull for the popular series which features the franchise’s first-ever female lead, Lachey’s divorced mother of two. In the popular series, Lachey’s Jane Tennant heads her team at Hawai’i’s Pearl Harbor. Fighting to solve a variety of crimes while they keep the shores safe from external – and internal – threats.