‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: How Will Lucy and Kate’s Relationship Play Out in Season 2?

NCIS: Hawaiʻi finished out its freshman season leaving fans wondering about the new relationship between Lucy and Kate. The pair had a classic, “will that, won’t they?” interplay. However, unlike shows such as The X-Files that string along with such relationships endlessly, this NCIS spin-off delivered early.

Straight out of the gate in NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 1, there’s tension between Lucy and Kate. The pair are quickly drawn to one another. The problem is Kate (Tori Anderson) is hesitant to form a genuine connection with Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) due to her own strong professionalism. Nonetheless, they draw closer together during the following several episodes… only to have Kate’s ex-girlfriend appear and destroy everything. The second half of the season is filled with tension and unspoken emotions. However, it all comes to an end when Kate sings Lucy a song and wins her back at last. The song was appropriately Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

Is the NCIS workplace conducive to romance?

It’s wonderful to have them back together, but there’s still a lot of ground to cover in their relationship. The first complication is that Kate’s an introverted, private person. Will she see it as unprofessional or even embarrassing to have an out-in-the-open relationship with a coworker?

Lucy’s never been so concerned about their relationship’s potential drawbacks, but there are a lot of risks in the NCIS world. What if one of them is injured in the line of duty? In “Nightwatch,” Lucy was furious when Kate was wounded. These themes may make Season 2 more absorbing and layered. Kate and Lucy are definitely the main romance on the show. It will be interesting to see where it goes next season.

Tori Anderson on the challenges of playing Kate

Kate is a complex character, and Tori Anderson recently opened up about her portrayal. “I think the biggest challenge for me is playing someone who comes off a little bit cold, she told Cinemablend. “Naturally, I feel like I’m quite an empathetic person, but Kate is very career-driven, she explained. “[Kate] really sees the world in black and white, right and wrong, and just knows exactly what she’s supposed to do.”

However, there are flat-out enjoyable aspects of playing Kate, too. “The fun thing to play with her is her trying to develop relationships that aren’t just work-based, to sort of find the gray areas with people,” Anderson said. “I don’t know, but I think she spent her life quite lonely, and I think she’s really inspired by the team that Jane Tennant has built. So, that’s been a really fun aspect to play, — trying to figure out where she fits in with everyone in her team, in Jane’s team.”

The 2nd season of NCIS: Hawai’i will premiere on September 19, 2022.