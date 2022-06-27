‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Is ‘Ramping Up Production’ on Season 2

NCIS: Hawai’i fans, are you missing Jane Tennant? Do you wonder whether Lucy and Whistler are for real this time?How does Ernie spend his summer? What about Kai and Jesse?

The agents and analysts at the Pearl Harbor NCIS office got us all hooked in season one. NCIS: Hawai’i was the most-watched rookie show on any network. It stayed just ahead of fellow CBS first-year series FBI: International for top honors.

If you let your imagination loose, you can even feel those beach breezes and hear the crashing of the waves. And now, NCIS: Hawai’i creator Chris Silber is giving fans even more to think about as he announced that prep for season two is underway. Silber tweeted: “Guys! We’re ramping up production on season 2 as we speak. Can’t wait for you to see what NCIS: Hawai’i has in store this season!!”

Silber retweeted the CBS news that the season two premiere is Sept. 19. It’ll be following NCIS on Monday nights, just like this past fall and spring.

Guys! We're ramping up production on season 2 as we speak. Can't wait for you to see what #NCISHawaii has in store this season!! https://t.co/D3oxgrJ9pJ — christopher silber (@csilb) June 23, 2022

Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie, also shared that he was headed back to Hawaii to start filming. So it’s happening.

This time a year ago, the NCIS: Hawai’i cast and crew wanted to honor the island and its traditions. So as it started production, the series held a small, beach ceremony for a blessing. All the cast was there. There was an Oli Aloha welcoming chant. Everyone wore traditional royal maile leis. And there was a closing prayer. CBS said the ceremony centered on “the constant motion of the ocean and how the moving ocean waters, driven by the winds and tides, connects the entire planet.”

Lucy and Whistler were an on-again couple after NCIS: Hawai’i finale. (CBS ©2022)

The last time we saw NCIS: Hawai’i, everyone was in a festive mood. They gathered at Jane’s house for a barbeque. Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and company had just cracked a major case that basically kept the United States and Russia from escalating tensions even more.

NCIS: Hawai’i focused a lot on the private lives of the agents. At the final party, Milius and Jane talked about whether the two should start a relationship. Milius caught Jane’s eye in the opener and two had good chemistry. But he was transferred to the mainland.

Meanwhile, Lucy and Whistler rekindled their romance. They definitely were an on-again couple. With Ernie encouraging both women to follow their hearts, Whistler made a grand gesture. A bummed out Lucy was downstairs when Whistler got to the party. Then Whistler started singing the Garth Brooks song “Make You Feel My Love.” She got that idea from watching the movie, Say Anything.

So stay tuned for more NCIS: Hawai’i action. Now that production is starting, it won’t be long before we see even more photos from the early season two episodes.