‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner

Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.

Yes, you can tell she looks down and says “I love you.” Fans were really digging this video clip. One writes, “king jason coming through!” Another one says, “hahaha yas cracks me up”. Apparently, these NCIS: Hawai’i fans are also fans of this couple, too. Now, for these fans and others, we did get some good news regarding this couple. There are some new storylines coming for Whistler and Lucy.

Toni Anderson Talked About Playing Kate On ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

According to some production notes, the CBS police drama is going to have some deeper stories for these two characters. Look for things to get more serious in the early Season 2 episodes. Apparently, show producers must have heard that fans dig this couple a lot. Why not go a little more in-depth and give the fans what they want? It should be cool to see Lucy and Kate have some more meaning as a couple. It’s been the fans who dubbed them “Kacy” and they are going to be quite happy. As they will remember, it was Kate who showed Lucy that she cared about her in the Season 1 finale.

Anderson happened to open up a little bit about the challenges of playing Whistler. “I think the biggest challenge for me is playing someone who comes off a little bit cold,” Anderson said. “Naturally, I feel like I’m quite an empathetic person. But Kate is very career-driven, and really sees the world in black and white, right and wrong, and just knows exactly what she’s supposed to do.”

The connection between both Kate and Lucy looks like it will be growing and getting better. Of course, they will be having their ups and downs. Show producers, though, are looking to bring this storyline further along early in Season 2. If they are able to make that work, then fans are going to be tuning in even more regularly on Monday nights. Of course, it’s cool to see what Vanessa Lachey is up to as Jane Tennant. There will be enough to keep her busy. But this “Kacy” couple will definitely bring a lot of interest to viewers.