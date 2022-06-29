‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares New Photo From Show’s Traditional Hawaiian Blessing

We still have months to go until our favorite primetime dramas, including NCIS, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order return to the small screen. But, if you’re looking for signs that new seasons are underway, we have your clue. Taking to Instagram in a new post, NCIS: Hawai’i star Jason Antoon shared a new photo capturing the cast and crews’ traditional Hawaiian blessing which—as we’ve quickly learned—signifies the start of filming.

“Aloha! We’ve got the blessing,” Antoon shared. “Season 2 shooting has begun.”

Down in the comments, NCIS: Hawai’i‘s official Instagram confirmed, “We’re back in business!”

Excited fans reveled in the good news, flocking to the comments section to share their own excitement.

“I don’t imagine many shows are blessed at the start of their seasons,” one fan observed. “That’s pretty special and cool…and I suspect something you all will remember throughout your careers.”

Another said, “What a family,” followed by a handful of heart-eyed emojis. A third fan gushed, “happy to see you all!! have a blessed second season and have fun!! we are already freakin out.”

While it seems like it’s been forever since we’ve caught up with our favorite Hawaiian-based NCIS team, it’s really been just a little over a month. That said, between the cast’s traditional blessing marking the start of filming, combined with CBS’s recently announced premiere dates, we know NCIS: Hawai’i will be back on screens in no time.

When Does ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 2 Premiere?

Alright, so NCIS: Hawai’i is officially “back in action,” but when exactly can we expect the all-new season to premiere? Fortunately, just last week, CBS provided us with the fall lineup, sharing details for everything from the NCIS franchise to FBI, as well as the TV network’s brand new first responder series, Fire Country.

Taking to Twitter, CBS announced NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will air their all-new season premieres during their usual time slots, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST respectively, on Monday, September 19th. The franchise’s third original spinoff, NCIS: Los Angeles, will return a little later in the fall, its season 14 debut airing on Sunday, October 9th.

Aside from NCIS: Hawai’i and its sister shows, we also have the major hit police procedural, Blue Bloods, heading into its 13th season. As per the network’s post, the show will return on Friday, October 7th.

Following the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i premieres on Monday, September 19th, CBS plans to air the entirety of the FBI franchise on Tuesday, September 20th. FBI kicks off at 8 p.m EST, followed by FBI: International at 9, and FBI: Most Wanted at 10.

If you’re looking for CBS’s full lineup, see the network’s list here.