‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares Update on Season 2 Filming

Great news for all of you who are excited to watch the NCIS: Hawai’i story continue. Filming for season two is already in the works.

In an Instagram story this week, Ernie Malik actor Jason Antoon shared that he was on a plane and en route to the island so he could kick off production.

The actor snapped a photo of a beachy cocktail and wrote “Guava juice to start the journey of season two.”

Jason Antoon and the rest of the cast had been on break since wrapping up season one filming in March. But with the fall premiere on the horizon, they’re back to work on their hit NCIS spinoff.

During its freshman year, NCIS: Hawai’i managed to bring in around seven to eight million worldwide viewers per episode. And the impressive turnout gave it a quick renewal by CBS.

The series follows a team of naval officers running out of the Pearl Harbour Field Office led by Special Agent Jane Tennant, who happens to be the first-ever female commander in the franchise. And her actress, Vanessa Lachey, is “honored” to the person to reach that milestone.

“There are women agents,” Lachey told Local12. “But, obviously, they’ve never had one represented on television. The fact that I get to be that person is incredible.”

The former Call Me Kat star went on to share that she hopes to be a role model to not only young girls but young people in general by showing that anyone can be as “kick-butt” as Tennant.

Vanessa Lachey Moved to the Island Ahead of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

In fact, Vanessa Lachey was so committed to her new gig as a role model that she packed up her family of five and moved to the island. That way, they could live next to the action.

She and her husband Nick share three children—Camden, 8, Phoenix, 4, and Brooklyn, 6. And when she got the call that she landed the part, she suggested making the move to Nick. And he was all in.

“It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, ‘What do you think?’ and…he’s like, ‘Hawaii, umm, it could be worse.’ And he was like, ‘This is awesome!’” she told Entertainment Tonight.

But what was best was hope supportive he was about her new job, and how ready he was to see his wife shine.

“And I’ll never forget him saying, ‘This is your time and you’ve been there in the past for me, ‘” she added.