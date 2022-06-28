‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Kicks Off Season 2 Production With Epic ‘Traditional Blessing Ceremony’

Production for Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i received a special boost on Monday as the show’s cast members were part of a blessing ceremony. Photos show star Vanessa Lachey along with others taking part in the event. The show returns this fall on Monday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS. It has a strong lead-in last season thanks to O.G. show NCIS. It’ll also return at that 9 p.m. Eastern spot on Mondays. Take a look at photos from the ceremony shared by CBS Studios on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

The Ohana is back 🌸 #NCISHawaii officially kicked off production on Season 2 with a traditional blessing ceremony 🌺 pic.twitter.com/qG75aQ3T1x — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) June 28, 2022

Additional cast members from NCIS: Hawai’i at the ceremony in Oahu included Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Tori Anderson, Collider reports. In the photos, you can see traditional royal maile leis. Other elements of the Monday event included the Oli Aloha (welcoming chant) and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer).

Last month, Antoon happened to share an update about the show’s filming. He reportedly did it through an Instagram story where Antoon said that he was flying to Hawaii. While showing off a drink in the photo, Antoon would write in there, “Guava juice to start the journey of season two.” He plays Ernie Malik on the show.

Lachey plays Jane Tennant, who oversees the Hawaii office for the NCIS. She heads up a team of talented agents and individuals who work together. During this show’s first season, viewers got a chance to see Tennant handle different situations. Relying on her team is an important part of Jane’s work. As for Lachey, she shared a cast tribute after the Season 1 finale. On her Instagram account, Lachey put up a cast photo and then added this caption. “NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 FINALE tonight on @cbstv & @paramountplus,” Lachey wrote. “This is the last scene we shot AND the last scene of the episode. ‘A Hui Hou’… means, until we meet again. (Missing our Jan Nash! Mahalo to the ENTIRE NCIS: Hawai’i Family!!!).”

But let’s toss in a little controversy for a bit. It comes from this show’s creator Christopher Silber. And he talked about being fired from the flagship series by Donald Bellisario. “At the time, the guy that created NCIS was a legendary a*****e, such a legendary a******e that I feel no concern in calling him out for being the p***k that he is,” Silber said on the Hollywood Abyss podcast. “But a very successful one.” Bellisario would fire him, but Bellisario got bounced after a run-in with star Mark Harmon. Harmon played Leroy Jethro Gibbs and also is an executive producer these days.