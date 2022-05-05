‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Leads New Series on TV’s ‘Most Watched Network’ CBS

Let’s mix some superlative metaphors. In sports terms, NCIS: Hawai’i earned rookie of the year honors this season.

The newest NCIS spinoff is ending its inaugural season as the most-watched first-year series on the fall-spring schedule. It’s definitely a Hau’oli kind of day on set.

NCIS: Hawai’i averaged 8.4 million total viewers to top all first-year series. It edged FBI: International, another CBS show, for top rookie series. FBI: International averaged 8.3 million an episode.

CBS crunched the network numbers and determined that it averaged 6.3 viewers per show. That was more than NBC’s 6.25 million. Fox was in third (4.68 million), followed by ABC (4.19 million). And CBS officials pointed out that the network still was able to edge NBC, even though the Peacock network broadcast both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

And NCIS: Hawai’i, the show with the first-ever female special agent in charge, did its part to help solidify those numbers. Vanessa Lachey portrays Jane Tennant, the divorced mother of two who leads the NCIS office at Pearl Harbor. Earlier this week, Tennant and her agents had to work on their day off. A hit woman kidnapped a Navy seaman, who was moonlighting as an Uber driver. The agents had to find the woman, who’d been hired to kill everyone participating in a deposition.

As per usual, the NCIS: Hawai’i had some romance in its subplot, with Lucy finding out that ambitious Whistler turned down a job in D.C. to work in Hawaii.

NCIS was a terrific lead-in for NCIS: Hawai’i. After all, the original NCIS still is the most-watched network scripted drama. Although the show switched nights to Monday, it still averaged 11.1 million an episode. And it did so half the year going head-to-head against Monday Night Football. There was some concern that the show could lose a lot of its audience. Besides competing against the NFL, NCIS ran most of the season without Mark Harmon, the face of the franchise.

So let’s spin it ahead. NCIS: Hawai’i doesn’t have a new episode until May 16. And then the series will kick off its two-part season finale. We think Jane will like these episodes.

The first episode is “Switchback.” And it brings back Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj). You remember Milius. So does Jane. The two had terrific chemistry and finally went out on a date. However, the Navy transferred Milius stateside. But he returns to Hawaii for a secret prisoner exchange. And he brings Jane to act as his security escort on a trip to the Philippines. That’s where the prison exchange will be.

And here’s the plot summary for the second-part of the finale. On “Ohana” – “Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between the U.S. and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning Lucy back.”