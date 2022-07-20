‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: LeVar Burton Shares Stunning Shot of the Hawaii Sunset

LeVar Burton caught heat last month for making a massive slip-up during an appearance on The View. However, now, the American actor and TV host is currently finding his zen on the set of CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i, sharing a new photo of a stunning island sunset as the series continues filming for its upcoming second season. Check it out.

Taking to Twitter, Burton wrote, “My first sunset back in Honolulu since November.”

LeVar Burton is most prominent for his role as an actor and TV host, even making a very brief appearance on Jeopardy! last year. However, he’s actually made multiple appearances on the set of NCIS in the past. Before concluding its run on the small screen, Burton directed a handful of episodes of NCIS‘s southern spinoff, NCIS: New Orleans. Then, earlier this year, LeVar Burton made his NCIS: Hawai’i debut, directing the first part of the two-part episode entitled, “Spies.”

Given the rookie show’s rapid success, CinemaBlend predicted earlier this year that LeVar Burton’s season one appearance as director likely wouldn’t be his last. Now, as NCIS fans anxiously await the premiere of season two, we’re interested to see just how LeVar Burton fits into the show’s narrative this time around.

Burton’s fans, taking to the comments, shared their excitement for NCIS: Hawai’i‘s second season as well as their admiration for the star’s stunning photo.

“#Hawaii is a #bucketlist place for me,” one follower wrote. “Nice photo Mr. [Levar Burton].”

Another fan commented, “I cannot wait for season 2 of NCIS Hawai’i! I fell in love with season 1 more th[a]n I ever expected! I think I am on my third watch of it.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Cast Begins Countdown to Season 2 Premiere

NCIS fans aren’t the only ones anxious for the premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s second season. After beginning filming for season two just a few days ago, NCIS: Hawai’i star Jason Antoon featured on the show’s official Twitter page where he shared some exciting news with fans. Just two months from Tuesday, NCIS: Hawai’i launches its all-new season. Check out the clip below.

September 19 can’t come soon enough! We’re just TWO months away from #NCISHawaii season ✌️! What are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/6gbkKkUfI6 — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) July 19, 2022

“We’re just TWO months away from #NCISHawaii season [two]!” the post read. “What are you most excited for?”

Fans flooded the comments with their reactions, however, many fans are looking forward to seeing more of Lucy and Whistler.

One fan responded, “The women of this show! but obviously #Kacy.”

Another more generally said, “I’m excited for literally everything!!! Come on, September.”

Meanwhile, a third fan lamented, “I’m most excited to get my comfort show back,” and we couldn’t agree more. NCIS: Hawai’i returns to CBS on Monday, September 19th during its standard timeslot at 8 p.m. EST.