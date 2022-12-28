‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Character’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by New Photo

For fans who tune in to see NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey, there has been another star in the spotlight, too. The questions around whether or not Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, would be a part of the show going forward have been hot and heavy. Now, fans who have kept up with the show know that Lucy and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, have been an item.

Yet Lucy accepted a new role and it’s going to lead her to spend more time on the mainland and not Hawai’i. Some people have wondered if Al-Bustami’s character would be written off the show at some point. Well, here’s some good news for Lucy fans. It looks like she’s going to be a part of the show for a long time to come.

Vanessa Lachey of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Assures Viewers That Yasmine Al-Bustami Will Be Around

Vanessa Lachey, who plays Special Agent In Charge Jane Tennant, kind of let the cat out of the bag. She said that she’d been filming some scenes for the rest of NCIS: Hawai’i’s second season. Fans of the show probably saw Lucy tell Kate about her new role. Lucy took the new offer when she and Kate broke up. She had no idea that the new role would disrupt her personal life and career, Express reports.

Show fans will be glad to know that Al-Bustami is part of the upcoming three-hour NCIS crossover event. This, of course, blends all three shows together for one case. NCIS: Hawai’i will share time with NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles.

“Well, she’s still part of our team,” Lachey said of Lucy being part of the crew in Season 2. “[Yasmine] has been back and forth, and it’s been really great that our writers have been able to write around the commitments she has going on in the mainland.”

NCIS: Hawai’i fans might end up seeing a little bit less of Lucy on their TV screens. Have no fear, though. It does appear that Al-Bustami and Lucy are going to hang around for more episodes. We might see Lucy and Kate end up being apart a little more coming up.

In talking with TV Line, Lachey took another step toward letting viewers know that Al-Bustami is still part of the show. “She’s still here and she’s still around,” Lachey said. “But we try to honor what she has back on the mainland and maximize the time when she is here.” NCIS: Hawai’i usually airs on Monday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.