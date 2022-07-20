‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Marks Two Months Until Season 2 Premiere

Yes, that’s the NCIS: Hawai’i cast counting down the days until the fall premiere. And Tuesday was a special day. Check that, a significant day to cross off on the countdown.

“Today is a very special day,” says Jason Antoon. “Why you might ask. because exactly two months from today, season two, season two kickoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, Sept. 19 on CBS.”

September 19 can’t come soon enough! We’re just TWO months away from #NCISHawaii season ✌️! What are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/6gbkKkUfI6 — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) July 19, 2022

Antoon plays Ernie Malik, the cyber intelligence expert on NCIS: Hawai’i. Ernie is an affable, rumpled genius with his unkempt hair and animated eyebrows. He gets to come to the office every day wearing shorts and an Aloha shirt. And the information he gleans often is the key to solving the cases sent to the NCIS: Pearl office.

NCIS: Hawai’i started production several days earlier than the other shows in the franchise. The series is riding a wave of momentum from their debut season. After all, NCIS: Hawai’i was the most-watched rookie show on any network, edging fellow CBS series FNI: International.

The series finished the season with a two-part finale, wrapping up a case that could’ve escalated tensions between the United States and Russia. Then the agents celebrated with a relaxed cookout at Jane Tennant’s house. Jane (Vanessa Lachey) decided not to pursue a relationship with Captain Milius, since he was headed back to the mainland.

Meanwhile, two other characters decided to kiss and make up. Whistler did a grand gesture to win back Lucy. Ernie urged them both to reunite. But it took Whistler singing the Garth Brooks song “Make You Feel My Love” to get Lucy’s heart. Whistler got the idea from Say Anything. And besides, the Garth song worked in Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr. But we digress.

After the NCIS: Hawai’i finale, showrunner Jan Nash talked with TV Insider about that cool, romantic moment. Nash said the will she/won’t she tension throughout the season always was supposed to be that way.

“The general arc of that relationship existed from the very beginning of the season,” Nash said. “Obviously, we didn’t know what would happen, how many episodes we’d get ordered, et cetera. When we got a longer order, we extended things. But we always knew that we were going to go through this journey of them coming together, breaking apart, and then coming back together.”

The entertainment site CarterMatt.com reports that the actors who play the two characters are filming scenes together to start season two. So that’s a good sign, right?

Whistler and Lucy got back together in NCIS: Hawai’i finale. (CBS)

Meanwhile, Vanessa Lachey is charming her social media followers with snapshots of her idyllic family life on the island. She and husband, Nick, moved their three children to Oahu this time a year ago, hoping NCIS: Hawai’i would be a success.

And just two days ago, Lachey posted a family photo on Instagram. She and Nick were with the kids. You could see the beach in the background.

“Sunday Supper, Island Style!” Lachey wrote. “Swipe to see the magic of Hawai’i, a Mama Hawaiian monk seal (Rocky) and her pup. My kids got to witness pure beauty in nature. We Love calling Oahu home & Love making these family memories! Thank You to the islands for continuing to Welcome US! #Ohana #Respect #Hawaii”

So flip that calendar and start the NCIS: Hawai’i countdown.