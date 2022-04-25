‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Star Noah Mills Reveals Show’s Connection to ‘Hawaii Five-O’

With the first season finale of his series “NCIS: Hawaii’ to premiere on May 23rd, Noah Mills is reflecting on how the series has connections with other TV shows besides those in the “NCIS” franchise.

During a recent interview with Looper, Noah Mills revealed that the connection “NCIS: Hawaii” has with the reboot “Hawaii Five-O” is that the new series is taking place on the same set. “‘Hawaii Five-O’ was there for ten years prior to us,” Mills explained. “They filmed on the same sound stage that we’re filming on. Which is really amazing and historical.”

Noah Mills also said that the original “Hawaii Five-O” was actually filmed there as well. However, he’s not exactly sure of the dates of the original show. “But 40 years later or whatever it is, ‘Hawaii Five-O’ – the more recent one with Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin – filmed there for ten years.”

Noah Mills also shares that the sound stage and set are all right near Diamond Head and there are some old placards of the original “Hawaii-O” as well. “It’s a very small, historic, dated sound stage, but it’s really cool. I feel super lucky to be filming there because a lot of times, sound stages are in an industrial area because they need the space and all that. We have this really special, historic, cute sound stage, right near where a lot of us live.”

Noah Mills Talks Working in Hawaii

While speaking about where “NCIS: Hawaii” is filmed in general, Noah Mills said that Hawaii has been incredible for him. “It’s obviously part of the United States, but it’s got its own history, its own people, and its own culture. It’s a real privilege to get to work there. Coming as a tourist is one thing, and it’s beautiful the water and everything.”

Noah Mills also said there was a difference between getting to work in Hawaii and working with people from the island. “Hawaii’s been so amazing for me. Its reconnected me with the ocean in a way that’s sometimes intimidating and challenging. I’m outdoors so much.”

Mills also revealed that filming in Hawaii is like camping with 150 people for eight days straight. “You’re going to either bond, or you’re going to be at each other’s necks. It’s fun. I definitely bonded with a lot of the guys and girls on set, but sometimes you’re like, ‘Jeez, give me a day off.’”

