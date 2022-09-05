‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Producer Explains Show Sticking To ‘Case-of-the-Week’ Format

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the NCIS franchise is the way that it follows a case-of-the-week format. And on some shows, that might become boring. However, NCIS: Hawai’i producer Jan Nash explained why that doesn’t apply within the action and suspense-heavy world of NCIS.

“We think the case-of-the-week works for us because what we want to have, to the extent that the show can hold it, is arcing personal stories,” Nash explained. Overall, the investigations are what remains central to the agency itself. But it’s the characters’ relationships and problems outside of those investigations that keep the show so interesting and popular.

Speaking with TV Insider, she explained, “I think if we start arcing cases and arcing personal stories, we quickly become something that’s serialized and requires the audience to show up every week or to put a ‘Previously on NCIS: Hawai’i’ on the front, which I hate. So I think that the case-of-the-week, for the most part, is going to be the way we go, just because it works for us because we want to do these character stories.” ‘

One big character story within NCIS: Hawai’i right now is the romantic narrative between Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler. After a tumultuous start, NCIS: Hawai’i showrunners have promised season two will go much more smoothly for the couple. Tune in to the season two premiere of NCIS‘s newest spinoff when it airs Monday, September 19th.

What Comes Next For Jane Tennant and Captain Milius in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’s Second Season?

Kate and Lucy have our full attention when it comes to romance on NCIS: Hawai’i. However, Jane Tennant, played by actress Vanessa Lachey, was also left navigating a difficult relationship during the season one finale. Now, with just weeks until the season two premiere, NCIS: Hawai’i showrunners have teased a little bit about what comes next for the strained couple.

In speaking about their relationship during a recent interview, showrunner Christopher Silber said, “They have a great connection and we also love the character and we love the actor who plays Milius. So we certainly intend to see him again. He has not disappeared from our world.”

The last we knew, Milius and Tennant’s budding romance became complicated when the captain relocated to Washington D.C. As we know, that’s far from Tennant’s home base in Hawai’i’s Pearl Harbor.

Silber’s colleague Nash spoke up about how the relationships between NCIS: Hawai’i‘s characters are determined off screens.

“Any individual episode, you have to balance the urgency of the case with how much a personal story it can or cannot support.”

She added, “At the end of the day, we are telling Navy crime stories. And those stories have to be interesting and we have to leave enough room for those. But some episodes have less urgency and that leaves you more room for a B story or a C story to exist in there that really sort of flushes out the characters more.”