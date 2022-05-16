‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 1 Finale: What to Expect From Each Couple

The season one finale for “NCIS: Hawai’i” airs next Monday, May 23rd. And, before our Pearl-based agents go on hiatus for the summer, we’re here to take a closer look at the stories surrounding the show’s couples. Read on to see what we can expect from Special Agent Jane Tennant, Lucy Tara, and more.

As per TV Insider, Tennant’s love interest Captain Joe Milius is currently facing major trouble. After he and the “NCIS” agent conduct a Russia-U.S. prisoner exchange, things go sideways, with the plan having lethal repercussions. Now, heading into the season one finale, “NCIS: Hawai’i” executive producer Matt Bosack states the exchange has Milius in danger, with Tennant and the NCIS agency left to protect him.

Ahead of the finale, Bosack said the captain will try to “tamp down tensions between Russia and the U.S. Somebody wants war, maybe Russia — maybe somebody else.”

He continued, “There’s a body count, and Milius could be next.”

As such, Tennant and Milius work to prevent all-out war. Meanwhile, the EP further revealed Lucy and her love interest, FBI agent Kate Whistler, finally “get on the same page.”

As per the outlet, the series’ beloved LGBTQ couple will see help mending their relationship courtesy of NCIS computer specialist Ernie Malik. Bosack explained Ernie will be “stirring the pot and pushing [Lucy and Kate] closer,” with the final moments of their story concluding on a “sweet and touching” note.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Leads as Top New Series on CBS Ahead of Finale

“NCIS: Hawai’i” might just be concluding its rookie year, however, it’s nevertheless seen major success on CBS. The show saw some of the highest ratings from week to week throughout the 2021/22 season. Now though, the “NCIS” spinoff has officially become the network’s most popular new series.

At 8.4 million total viewers, “NCIS: Hawai’i” was top-ranked among all the network’s first-year series. The new show’s ratings just surpassed another of CBS’s popular new spinoffs, “FBI: International.” “International” fell behind with a total of 8.3 million viewers.

Overall, CBS averaged a total of 6.3 million viewers per show, again making it TV’s most-watched network. NBC just trailed CBS, totaling 6.25 million viewers per show. Fox came next at a much lower 4.68 million with ABC at just 4.19 million.

CBS officials boasted their top spot as NBC-owned platform Peacock aired both this year’s Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

Nevertheless, while we impatiently wait to see what exactly awaits our favorite “NCIS: Hawai’i” couples, CBS will air a brand new episode tonight during the rookie show’s usual time slot. And for “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans who have been following along this season, be sure to tune in because tonight kicks off the first half of the show’s exciting two-part finale.