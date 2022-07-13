‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Season 2 to Include New Storylines for Lucy and Whistler

Production and filming for “NCIS: Hawai’i” Season 2 has gotten underway, and eagle-eyed fans have already picked up some key tidbits about the new season.

WARNING! There are the mildest spoilers ahead about everyone’s favorite “NCIS: Hawai’i” couple, Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara (“Kacy”).

Earlier this week, TV Bloggers Matt & Jess Carter received production updates about the CBS procedural. Some fans have reported sightings of Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Whistler (Tori Anderson) on set and have confirmed that the two share several scenes together early on in the season. And, from the looks of those scenes, it seems “their relationship will continue to develop,” at least in the first few episodes.

If fans will remember, Kate and Lucy had an up and down relationship all last season. We saw them come together and break apart when things got difficult or when one of them made mistakes. It wasn’t until the “NCIS: Hawai’i” finale that Kate finally made a grand romantic gesture to convince Lucy that her love and dedication to the agent are real.

Fans have absolutely adored the two, christening the couple “Kacy” and encouraging more scenes during every episode. Now, the showrunners seem to want to build off that fan support and keep the couple going strong next season.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Kate and Lucy won’t face difficulties. Every couple, even strong, happily-in-love ones, experience highs and lows. But hopefully, unlike last season, the highs will outweigh the lows for these two.

Here’s What the ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Showrunners Had to Say About Kate and Lucy

After the “NCIS: Hawai’i” finale aired in May, showrunner Jan Nash sat down with TV Insider to talk about Kate’s grand romantic gesture for Lucy. For fans wondering if their relationship had to experience so many ups and downs, Nash confirmed that that was always the plan.

“The general arc of that relationship existed from the very beginning of the season. Obviously, we didn’t know what would happen, how many episodes we’d get ordered, et cetera. When we got a longer order, we extended things,” Nash explained. “But we always knew that we were going to go through this journey of them coming together, breaking apart, and then coming back together.”

Hopefully, things will level out a bit in the upcoming season. Nash also touched on that and what the game plan is for the writers and stars.

“Our goal for this relationship was always that it feels like it was just an organic part of the show and of these characters’ lives,” Nash revealed. “Obviously, we just started working on Season 2. But now that we have, what we are really talking about at the beginning of the season is — not that they don’t have issues, they clearly had some issues, but we’re not going to live in those issues.”

She continued, “We’re going to live in the space of what does their relationship look like? At the beginning of the season, we’re really just focusing on that. What is it that they want from a relationship and how does that get embodied in our television show?”

We can’t wait to find out what that relationship does look like. Tune in to “NCIS: Hawai’i” when it returns on Monday, September 19.