‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season Finale: Watch Sneak Peek of Major Lucy-Kate Moment

The season one finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i” airs in just two days and, given the two-part format, we can already expect an explosive end to the series’ rookie year. We recently caught a glimpse of one of the episode’s biggest storylines this week, putting a focus on Special Agent Jesse Boone. However now, we have a new sneak peek at the conclusive episode, this time with a focus on “NCIS: Hawai’i’s” fan-favorite couple, Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler, better known as “Kacy.” Check it out:

I hope you had tissues handy, because we haven’t even seen the whole episode yet, and we’re already teary-eyed. Ahead of the “NCIS: Hawai’i” season one finale, showrunners have revealed that, amid their relationship conflicts, Kate receives advice from Ernie to employ a “grand gesture” to win back Lucy.

Well, despite his humorous statement in the promo, “Oh God, I wasn’t being literal,” we watch Kate serenade Lucy with the sweet song.

“What is this?” Lucy demands. But Kate keeps singing, and when she finishes her song, fans don’t get the reaction they’re likely hoping for. Instead, Lucy just storms off.

Will Kate’s Song Win Lucy Back?

Sadly, the clip ends there, likely because showrunners don’t want to reveal too much about the couple’s storyline with the premiere set for this Monday. However, while the Jesse Boone storyline promises a lot of action for the “NCIS: Hawai’i” finale, we can definitely expect a lot of emotion as well. Especially if Kate’s grand gesture doesn’t aid in repairing the couple’s relationship.

As per CarterMatt, we can’t be sure if Lucy appreciates the song or not. While in some aspects, she has to appreciate Kate reaching out, the outlet states plenty of people don’t like being put on the spot like that. In addition, it suggested that Lucy would have to answer the gesture with a response she may not have formed yet.

Does Jesse Boone Die in the ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finale?

While we wait to see what comes of Kate’s grand gesture, “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans are left worrying about another important character. Before we caught a glimpse of the show’s newest promo, “NCIS: Hawai’i” teased another dangerous storyline ahead of the season finale.

As we know based on last week’s episode of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” the first part of the two-part episode reveals the team’s become involved in an all-stakes investigation. However, one of the show’s new promos reveals things are even more intense than we realize.

Searching an unidentified building, the team splits up. Together, Kai and Jesse take one half of the building although things take a turn when the latter steps on a landmine.

“Leave right now,” he orders Kai. The final seconds show Kai thrown to the ground outside of the building, with no sign of Jesse. So, will fans have to say goodbye to Jesse Boone in the upcoming finale? Tune in Monday night to find out.