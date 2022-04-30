‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season One To End With Two-Part Finale: How, When To Watch

For you NCIS: Hawai’i fans, its first season is going to end with a two-part finale and it’s set up to be a doozy on CBS. Part One airs on May 16. We’re going to get an opportunity to have this two-parter as the series’ first season winds down. It’s been quite busy for the team and leader Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey. Let’s get some details about what will happen here.

Vanessa Lachey of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finds Herself Playing Security Escort

The NCIS: Hawai’i episode is titled Switchback and here’s a synopsis from CBS. Captain Milius, played by Enver Gjokaj, returns to Hawai’i for a secret prisoner exchange operation. He brings in Tennant to be his security escort in the Philippines, where the prisoner exchange is taking place.

Will there be more events beyond this happening over these two episodes? NCIS: Hawai’i usually has one or two crossing paths throughout the show. This keeps viewers on their toes and also allows more time to spend taking the main story in different directions. Anytime Jane is involved, though, you can better believe that some action will be happening.

Lachey has a pretty well-known actor and director in her corner. LeVar Burton went over to the Hawaiian islands and directed an episode. He has some good things to say about Lachey leading the show. “I love the show,” Burton said. “The cast is awesome. I think Vanessa’s terrific. It’s great to see a woman heading up one of these shows in this franchise. And it’s in Hawai’i. What’s not to like?”

Childhood Provided Plenty of Difficulty For Lead Actress

While stardom has come along and reached Lachey’s door, her childhood was not pretty. “My mother leaving me was really tough, for obvious reasons,” the NCIS Hawaii star said. “She left when I was around 9. And adolescence was hard. I had a stepmom who didn’t want children. But what I realized when I got older was that it strengthened me, and it made me who I am, in all the best ways. It’s made me love my kids harder,” she continues. “It’s made me fight for things for. (And) It’s made me not want to give up on them or me, so for sure it’s defined me.”

One person who has stayed by her side is her husband, Nick Lachey. He even dropped everything that he was doing so Vanessa could take her role. And their love continues to grow stronger and stronger. “I got it more and more in the past 15 years now; Nick and I have been together 10 years married,” she said. “I am finally at this place where I am solid and comfortable to open up and say it is really empowering.”