‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season Two Will Feature a More ‘Domestic’ Kate and Lucy

As fans prepare for the premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i’s second season, Tori Anderson is sharing details about the more “domestic” relationship between Kate and Lucy in the upcoming season.

“You definitely see them in a more domestic place,” the NCIS: Hawai’i star explains to TV Insider. “In a really happy day-to-day place and what that looks like.”

Anderson further shares her thoughts about working with Yasmin Al-Bustami on NCIS: Hawai’i. “I love scenes with Yasmin,” she gushed. Anderson also called Al-Bustami a consummate professional, hilarious, and wildly talented. “She makes my job incredibly easy, so doing scenes with her has been such a joy. I’m very grateful for her.”

When asked if Kate is happy that she chose Hawaii over Washington DC for her job, Anderson replied that the NCIS: Hawai’i character is being thrown into situations and finding her own footing. “But she’s definitely settled and ultimately she wants to be in Hawaii because she wants to be close to Lucy. She doesn’t want to give up her job as NCIS liaison. She wants to be where she is.”

In regards to why Kate is more attracted to the job with NCIS, Anderson said that she doesn’t think the character has ever experienced a team like Jane Tennant’s team. “She’s surprised that you can like your co-workers, spend time with them, develop these relationships with them because I think she’s felt largely alone and isolated and has struggled with the ability to open up.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Talks the Aspects She Wants to See Of Kate This Season

While discussing the upcoming season, NCIS: Hawai’i star Tori Anderson talks about what she hopes to dive into in regards to Kate’s personal life this season.

“I’m hoping to explore more of the relationship with the team,” Anderson revealed. “And her loosening up and maybe getting in on some of the jokes versus kind of trying to just skirt by them. I’m excited for her relationship with Lucy to grow and her relationship with Jane to grow and just be more involved and not brushing up against office politics as much.”

However, Anderson also hopes to look into the relationship between Kate and Lucy more. “They didn’t do the best job communicating throughout the season,” she explained. “But they did say these big things that kind of shatter you as a human.”

Anderson went on to add that the scenes from the show’s first season were well-written and had a very impactful moment for her as an actor. “To be able to bring that to light and to be able to really wear your heart on your sleeve in a way that you don’t always get to do, especially in a procedural.”