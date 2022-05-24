‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Showrunner Dishes on Jane and Joe’s Relationship Heading Into Season 2

Earlier this week, “NCIS: Hawai’i” wrapped up Season 1, and now the showrunners are already looking ahead to Season 2. Specifically, what’s in store for Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj).

These two have sustained a flirty relationship all throughout the first season of the show. But during the finale on Monday, May 23, Joe asked Jane a serious question. He wants to know how they might make this a “regular thing,” per TVLine. The couple’s biggest problem, though, is that Joe is based out of Washington D.C. While Jane lives in Hawai’i full time. Long-distance can be complicated, especially when you have jobs as involved as Joe and Jane’s.

Jane did admit, however, that it was a “very nice thought,” and that she’d like to “live in those nice thoughts” whenever Joe happened to be on the island. So, does that mean we can expect to see the Captain again in “NCIS: Hawai’i” Season 2?

‘NCIS’ Hawai’i’ Exec Wants Joe to Come Back For Season 2

Executive producer Jan Nash tells TV Insider that she’d like to bring Enver Gjokaj back. Which is ironic, since at first, Joe wasn’t even supposed to be a huge part of the storyline. But Gjokaj changed that.

“Enver is just so very charming,” Nash revealed. “We had ideas for what that relationship was going to be when we put Joe in the pilot. He was mostly, I think, intended to be a really interesting foil for Tennant. And Enver just sort of infused the part with such charisma that in fact we really just grew to love it and decided to turn it into a little bit more.”

She added, “And then from there, looked for a way to bring him back. What we did in the finale seemed like a natural way to do that.”

The other reason that Joe only appeared sporadically throughout “NCIS: Hawai’i” is because of his busy schedule, which will impact Season 2.

“What it will be going forward has yet to be determined,” Nash explained. “Because Enver’s a super talented guy and I believe has a job on another television show, so we will have to figure it out. But we certainly do want to figure it out because we do like the relationship very much and we just like having Enver in our show.”

So, for storyline purposes, Joe’s potential absence comes down to the long-distance issue.

“At this point, it’s about availability for that relationship,” the EP said. “But obviously, Jane Tennant is a leader of this team who has a full life. Both in terms of co-parenting her children with her ex-husband, with whatever the opportunities and challenges that her children are facing, we want her to have a full adult life as well. And so we will be looking to sort of figure out how to give her an interesting dating life going forward.”

It’s the least she deserves.