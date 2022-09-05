‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Showrunner Previews Kate and Lucy’s Relationship in Season 2

One of the biggest storylines heading into NCIS: Hawai’i second season is the relationship between the rookie show’s fan-favorite couple Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler. The premiere season of the NCIS spinoff almost saw Lucy and Kate call it quits; that is, until the latter won over her partner with one of the grandest gestures we could imagine. Now, with just a few weeks until season two premieres, NCIS: Hawai’i executive producers Jan Nash and Christopher Silber previewed a little bit about what we can expect from the dynamic couple.

“We put [Kate and Lucy] through the [wringer] in Season 1,” Nash admitted during a TV Insider interview, and as such, he explained, “it does feel like having ended where we did, you have to honor that and show what it looks like if you actually make a commitment to move past whatever your fear is, into something more positive, and we are.”

So while the first season of NCIS: Hawai’i showed Kate and Lucy determined to work through various relationship problems, it seems season two will go into the follow-up, putting them in a happier situation.

The NCIS: Hawai’i EP further added, “Happiness is boring, but to the extent we can come up with dramatically interesting happiness, we are going to try to do that.”

Further sharing insight regarding an onscreen relationship’s development, Nash said of the NCIS: Hawai’i characters, “stories have to have a shape. You have to have a beginning, middle, and end, even in a story where you’re trying to reflect a good relationship, and so I think up until this point, we’ve managed to do that in some interesting ways.”

Other ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Cast Members to Potentially Feature in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

For being the NCIS franchise’s newest show, NCIS: Hawai’i got off with a bang and managed to develop a group of immediately loveable characters. That said, Hawai’i is hardly unique as a spinoff, with NCIS: Los Angeles debuting in 2009 and the since-concluded spinoff NCIS: New Orleans premiering in 2014. Now, with a whole near year of action and drama on the way, showrunners have teased that NCIS: Hawai’i might just feature some of the veteran spinoffs’ beloved characters in upcoming episodes of the new series.

During another recent interview, Nash gushed, “I’ll speak for myself, but Jan’s heard me say it 7,000 times. I am happy to crossover with any show, anywhere, anytime. Of course, we’d love to work with [NCIS: Los Angeles].”

That said, the NCIS showrunners also emphasized the importance of NCIS: Hawai’i being its “own thing.”

Nash explained, “I think that we had a very strong interest in really doing something that felt like it was part of the franchise, but its own thing. So it really was less about [making it stand on its own] than just really having a sense that, in the same way, that New Orleans had been a show that really honored what was great about the city of New Orleans, we wanted to make a show that was true to what was great about Hawai’i.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, as well as flagship show NCIS, return to CBS on Monday, September 19th, beginning at 9 p.m. EST.