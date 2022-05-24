‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Showrunner Talks Reuniting Lucy and Kate in Season 1 Finale

The current season of “NCIS: Hawai’i” came to a dramatic end on Monday, and viewers were undoubtedly excited about the romantic reunion between two of its characters. The team ends the episode at Jane Tennant’s house for a party. However, the team had no idea that the party would include a moonlight serenade.

After getting some much-needed advice from Ernie, Kate decides to win Lucy back by singing “Make You Feel My Love.” According to Kate, she decides to resort to a serenade “because talking hasn’t worked, but I love you, and I don’t know else to prove it and I can’t go another day without you.” As a result, the grand gesture works and all is right in the “NCIS: Hawa’i'” world.

During a recent interview, “NCIS: Hawai’i” showrunner, Jan Nash, opened up about the decision to reunite Lucy and Kate. “The general arc of that relationship existed from the very beginning of the season,” revealed Nash. “Obviously, we didn’t know what would happen, how many episodes we’d get ordered, et cetera.

Nash also added that when the show received a longer order to make more episodes, they decided to “extend things.” However, Nash also admitted that the show knew all along that Lucy and Kate would “go through this journey of them coming together, breaking apart and then coming back together.”

The serenade is a callback to an earlier episode where Kate refers to the ’80s rom-com film, Say Anything. There’s also a grand gesture in the movie, such as the one Kate used.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ finishes season with ‘grand gesture’

“I do think it turned out really, really well,” Nash continued about the choice to write in the scene. “All of the cast did a great job in the finale and the Ernie, Lucy, and Kate characters all had really wonderful things to do and the actors just did a great job.”

The NCIS Hawaiian spin-off officially ended on Monday after the series premiered its first season in September 2021. But, although the season is over, fans can look forward to a blossoming romance when NCIS Hawaii returns for a second season.

CBS gave the CBS procedural series a full-season order for the 2021-2022 season. “NCIS: Hawai’i” airs on Mondays at 10/9c, following “NCIS.”

“NCIS: Hawai’i” is one of the top new series starring Vanessa Lachey. The show consistently averages 9.3 million viewers. It also stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

Despite the cancellation of “NCIS: New Orleans” last year, the franchise still seems to be thriving. “NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan-favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl.