‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Showrunners Preview ‘Super Fun’ Crossover Premiere Episode

NCIS fans are filled with excitement as we draw ever closer to the beginning of the Fall TV season. The original naval drama is coming back for its landmark 20th season. Plus relative newcomer NCIS: Hawai’i returns for a second season after a well-received first.

These two shows will kick things off in epic fashion with a major crossover event. Fans love to see characters from the different shows cross paths and further build the universe. NCIS: Hawai’i showrunners Jan Nash and Christopher Silber sat down with TVInsider to hype the upcoming season premiere of their show and touched on what’s to come from the major crossover.

“It’s super fun. It’s got a lot of really cool elements,” Nash said. “We are finishing a five, six episode-arc for the mothership, and hopefully the fans of the mothership will feel that we did that in an interesting way. There’s a lot of scope. There’s a lot going on. It’s lot of team members going back and forth.”

This won’t be the first time NCIS: Hawai’i has crossed over with the original show. Silber said anytime they approach these special episodes the most important aspect is making sure the stories line up and make sense for all of the characters involved.

“On both the crossovers that we have now done, we of course strive to make the storyline super interesting,” Silber said. “But we’re all coming to see how the two teams interact with each other. Whatever the bad guy of the day might be, however dastardly their plan might be, watching these two teams interact with each other, admire each other, learn from each other, flirt with each other, that’s the fun of it.”

Who’s Coming Over to ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ in the Next Crossover?

Like in the previous crossover, Jessica Knight, played by Katrina Law and Nicholas Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, are coming to Hawai’i. Previously, we got to learn about the shared history between Torres and Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant. We’ll get to see more of those characters together, and Sibler is excited to build some new connections as well.

“The chemistry between Vanessa and Wilmer was fantastic. They’ve known each other a long time, so they were really excited to work together, and you could see those sparks,” Sibler said. “That was something we felt fairly strongly was going to work out. We were pleasantly surprised when Katrina came — obviously she had experience in Hawai’i. To see her chemistry with our team and especially with Ernie was magical. We figured let’s lean into what we know works really well.”

Nash also revealed Gary Cole will make an appearance as Special Agent Alan Parker. She called the actor “just terrific” and she can’t wait to see him on the shores of Hawai’i.

The crossover event kicks off with the season premieres of both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i airing back-to-back on September 19th.