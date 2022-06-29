‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Shares Snap of Fan-Favorite Couple at Blessing Ceremony to Kick-Off Production

The official NCIS: Hawai’i Twitter account shared some extremely sweet images of Kate and Lucy, filling fans with glee. After a rocky courtship, fans were relieved to see Kate (Tori Anderson) and Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) get together in the season finale. Showrunners noticed the positive reaction to the relationship and decided to showcase it in a recent tweet.

The images show Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami leaning into each other, grinning. They’re clearly in costume as both wear badges on their belts. Tori and Yasmine each wear a lei in the photos. The Hawaiian flower necklace is a token of welcome. “Yes, we saw #KACY at the blessing ceremony yesterday,” the caption read. Fan approval was swift, flooding the NCIS: Hawai’i timeline. “I’m in love, your honor,” one fan wrote. “Their smiles? The best thing in the world,” another fan added.

What NCIS: Hawai’i fans can expect for Kate and Lucy next season

When Kate and Lucy finally became official, it was a watershed moment for fans. Of course, this occurred in the season finale of the latest season of NCIS: Hawai’i. Executive Producer Jan Nash recently elaborated on the behind scenes workings of the storyline. “The general arc of that relationship existed from the very beginning of the season,” Nash told TV Insider. “Obviously we didn’t know what would happen, how many episodes we’d get ordered, et cetera. When we got a longer order, we extended things,” she added. “But we always knew that we were going to go through this journey of them coming together, breaking apart and then coming back together.”

Of course, fans loved the moments leading up to the characters getting together. This involved some major serenading. The inspiration for the scene was a classic 80s movie. “[The moment] is rooted in an earlier episode where Kate Whistler refers to Say Anything,” Nash explained. “Which is a movie that a number of us really, really enjoy,” the producer said. “All of the cast did a great job in the finale and the Ernie, Lucy, and Kate characters all had really wonderful things to do and the actors just did a great job.”

The producers gave close attention to the love story. They wanted to make sure it felt real, too. “Our goal for this relationship was always that it feels like it was just an organic part of the show and of these characters’ lives.”

NCIS: Hawai’i is the fourth spin-off of the enormously popular NCIS franchise. The series was renewed for a second season back in March. Producers have hinted at potential crossovers with other NCIS shows in season 2. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 19, 2022.