‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Celebrates Wife Seana’s Birthday

Jason Antoon, aka Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, spent Saturday being such a good husband.

He’s married to actress Seana Kofoed. The couple has two children. Or as Antoon calls the kids, the “dragons.” Dads can get away with such a title. Antoon posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram with the hashtag #loveU. Kofoed turned 51, Saturday. Antoon catches up with her in age in November.

NCIS: Hawai’i Star Typically Plays a Scientist/Doctor/Hacker

If you watch NCIS: Hawai’i, then you probably love Ernie. He’s the cyber intelligence specialist who also provides most of the comedy in the Pearl Harbor office. He comes to work wearing shorts. This is Hawai’i, after all. And he’s got black curly hair with self-described “big saucer eyeballs.” His eyes really bug out when he uncovers some key evidence.

NCIS: Hawai’i is headed into its second season. The CBS series was the most-watched rookie show on network TV in 2021-22. And the characters look like they come from Hawaii, which is a huge blend of cultures. Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant, was born in the Philippines. Alex Tennant (Kai) is from New Zealand. He is part Maori and Samaon. And although Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy) grew up in Texas, she was born in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Salon, Antoon talked about how his Lebanese roots make him ethnically ambivalent.

“They can’t check me off in the diversity box,” Antoon quipped in the interview. “Originally, people asked, ‘What is Jason?’ and when I went, ‘Lebanese,’ they went, ‘OHHHHH.’ Only no one knew what Lebanese was. Like Danny Thomas is Lebanese. They see me and think, ‘You’re tan. You’re Jewish, you’re Greek, you’re Arab. You’re a mad scientist . . .'”

The NCIS: Hawai’i star added: “in the beginning (of his career), I played a cab driver, but I never played a terrorist. They were getting guys who looked more menacing.”

Instead, he acknowledged that he soon became a type. playing kind of goofy, but brilliant doctors, scientists or hackers.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are doing a crossover episode for their premieres on Sept. 19. (Robert Voets/CBS ©2022)

Shows Are Doing Crossovers Set for Sept. 19

Recently, Antoon has been hyping the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere crossover with NCIS, the OG show. Antoon and Lachey journeyed to the mainland to film the NCIS episode. Then, Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) and Katrina Law (Jess) filmed in Oahu for the second part of the episode with the NCIS: Hawa’i cast.

And we’re likely to see Ernie with some heavy worship of Jess. He had a serious crush on her back in late October, during the first NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i. Ernie likes strong, smart women.