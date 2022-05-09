‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Season 1 Finale

There’s nothing that promotes a show like a dog photo. So no wonder Jason Antoon posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the NCIS: Hawai’i finale.

Even better, it features the actresses who play Lucy and Kate. Or, as NCIS: Hawai’i fans refer to them, Kacy.

“A #kacy (behind the scenes) of season 1 finale episode part 1,” Antoon wrote.

NCIS: Hawai’i is hoping to end its first season with an exclamation point. The newest NCIS spinoff is finishing its rookie season as the most-watched first-year series on the fall-spring schedule. Fellow CBS show FBI: International followed in a close second.

NCIS: Hawai’i averaged 8.4 million total viewers through the first of May. Meanwhile, FBI: International averaged 8.3 million an episode. We imagine there’s some friendly competition as to which show stays on top. So Antoon, who plays Ernie, knows that dropping a photo of a cute dog and his show’s favorite couple definitely can drum up some attention.

While Antoon got lots of memes in his mentions, other NCIS: Hawai’i fans were swooning to see Lucy and Kate smooching on a puppy. One fan wrote: “#kacy and a baby.” Another replied “If they adopt a dog I might cry.” (Us, too).

Now, NCIS: Hawai’i fans know that Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate (Tori Anderson) are currently on the outs. They still love each other. You can tell. Lucy gave a hit-woman several extra punches after she tried to kill Kate. And at the end of the episode, Lucy screamed at Kate that she broke her heart. But we know that Kate is super ambitious. Yet she turned down a promotion in Washington, D.C. to hang out in the Pearl Harbor office. Are the tea leaves reading #kacy?

Meanwhile, the two-part finale will feature another romance. That’s the one between Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and Milius (Enver Gjokaj). The two got together earlier in the season, right before the Navy transferred Milius back stateside.

Here’s the plot log for the first part of the finale: “Captain Milius returns to Hawai’i for a secret prisoner exchange operation, and brings in Jane to be his personal security escort in the Philippines.”

Note, there is no new episode Monday night. NCIS: Hawai’i picks back up on May 16. Then in the second part of the finale, which runs on May 23, “Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between the U.S. and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning Lucy back.”

Could the grand gesture be a dog?