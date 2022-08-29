‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Drops Details About Season Premiere Crossover

NCIS has leaked some details about its crossover premiere with sister-show NCIS: Hawai’i. But we still don’t know much about how the agents track down the Raven.

However, Tori Anderson, who plays Kate Whistler on NCIS: Hawai’i, did offer some thoughts about the premiere. This was during a Q & A with TV Insider, which the site published Monday.

First, Kate will be involved with this crossover. Last March, when the two casts combined for an NCIS: Hawai’i episode, Anderson didn’t appear. That was an episode called “T’N’T.”

“She is involved [in the Hawai’i hour],” Anderson confirmed in the interview. “Torres [Wilmer Valderrama] and Knight [Katrina Law] fly over to Hawai’i to help them solve the crime. And they do all work together. So yes, finally involved, woohoo!”

The relationship between Kate and Lucy will be a prime storyline in NCIS: Hawai’i season two. But the premiere episode is all about the crossover. (Karen Neal/CBS ©2022)

Anderson Promised This NCIS: Hawai’i Crossover Will Feature at Least One Funny Scene

Anderson offered more about the episode, which was filmed several weeks ago.

“It was fun,” she said. “There’s a funny scene in there that she’s observing something else going on, trying to get the work back on track, but it’s nice. I think she’s excited to be around very intelligent people and it’s a high-stakes situation, so obviously they’re all trying to get the job done to the best of their ability, but it’s a nice amalgamation of worlds.”

In the first hour of the Sept. 19 premiere. Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant) and Jason Antoon (Ernie) head to the mainland. Here’s the early synopsis from CBS for the episode called “A Family Matter.”

“Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant and computer specialist Ernie Malick, who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.”

For this NCIS: Hawai’i crossover, Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant heads to the Naval Yard in Washington, D.C. (Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 )

CBS has released several episode photos from the NCIS hour. But all we have for NCIS: Hawai’i is the plot summary. There are no photos.

But check out the details for “Prisoners’ Dilemma” :

“Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the exciting conclusion to … NCIS: HAWAI’I.”

CBS mentioned that NCIS stars Gary Cole (Alden Parker) and Diona Reasonover (Kasie) also will appear in the NCIS: Hawai’i portion of the crossover. But they didn’t actually film scenes on location.

As the premiere draws closer. stick with Outsider for more coverage of NCIS: Hawaii.