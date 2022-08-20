‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Reveals Major Season 2 Kate-Lucy Details

NCIS: Hawai’i fans have waited all summer to find out what comes next for the fan-favorite couple, Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara. And now, with just a few weeks to go until the rookie series airs its second season, we finally have some new details on the franchise’s first same-sex couple.

Ahead of the upcoming season premiere, Kate Whistler actress Tori Anderson sat down with TVLine to speak a little bit about her character’s development individually and alongside Lucy Tara during season one. But even more exciting, she also revealed a little bit about what we can expect from the beloved couple following the drama of season one.

Of the onscreen couple, Anderson teased, “I will say that with Kate and Lucy, you start seeing them more in a domestic light, which is really nice.”

She continued, “It’s a happy, healthy environment — not like the first season, which was rather tumultuous.”

In speaking about her own character, she added, “you do see [Kate’s] relationships grow with everyone else on the team, like with Ernie.” The NCIS: Hawai’i star further revealed that when season two premieres next month, we’ll also see Kate share some meaningful screentime with Noah Mills’ character Jesse.

That said, she did emphasize, “we’re only shooting Episode 5 now, so there’s still a lot of room for things to happen in a 22-episode season.”

Still, the NCIS: Hawai’i‘s star’s preface is all we need to get us even more excited about a new season with the beloved “Kacy” couple.

Does ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey’s Husband Feature In Season 2?

While we know Vanessa Lachey as NCIS Special Agent Jane Tennant, we’ve also seen the actress on a variety of TV shows, appearing most recently on Netflix‘s The Ultimatum. There, she stars alongside her husband Nick Lachey who remains incredibly supportive of the actress’s work on NCIS as well as her role as a working mom overall. When Lachey initially earned the role as Jane Tennant, she, Nick and the couple’s children moved to Hawai’i to make filming easier. Given his full-fledged support, and his local, will we see Nick Lachey in an episode of NCIS: Hawai’i this season?

Unfortunately, as fun as that might be, Nick Lachey likely won’t appear on NCIS: Hawai’i any time soon. In speaking about her husband’s professional endeavors, Vanessa Lachey previously said that Nick is a singer before he is an actor. In considering a potential role on NCIS: Hawai’i, Nick Lachey also said, “I can’t because I don’t know how to be anybody else, but myself.”

Of that particular statement, the NCIS: Hawai’i star commented, “I really took that what he meant by that was he didn’t want to act and play a character. He just is himself.”