‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Celebrates ‘SaturBae’ With Husband Nick in Stunning Selfie

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey reminded us Saturday why she and her husband moved their family of five all so she could star on a new spinoff.

It’s gorgeous pictures like these that show the idyllic Lachey lifestyle. And in the Lachey household, they just call it Saturday. Check that, “Saturbae.”

Vanessa and husband, Nick, took a selfie in the lush Hawaiian countryside. The photo doesn’t show the beach. Rather, the mountains are in the background.

The NCIS: Hawai’i star captioned the photo: “SaturBae… is that still a thing? Was it ever a thing? Should we make it a thing? Who knows. Lava You Nick Lachey. (Note the cute lava instead of love.).

Basically, Lachey wants to make Saturday the day of your boyfriend (or girlfriend). Her fans loved the idea. (Nick and Vanessa married a 11 years ago, so technically, they’re more than boyfriend and girlfriend).

One fan wrote: “Can you be any cuter! Love the Love! (with nine heart emojis.) Another agreed to a Saturbae distinction: “We should totally make that a thing.” And a male admirer wrote “He’s a lucky … man! You are absolutely gorgeous, V!”

The Lacheys moved to Honolulu in the summer of 2021 to star filming for NCIS: Hawai’i. And the family has immersed themselves in the island culture since then. So that means sight-seeing on the weekends, taking in all the gorgeous island landmarks. Earlier this week, Lachey posted a photo of the entire family sitting on the couch. They’d just finished “Sunday supper.” The doors are open behind them and you could see the beach.

Scene from NCIS: Hawai’i pilot. (Karen Neal/CBS ©2021)

Lachey and the rest of the NCIS: Hawai’i crew started back to work last month for production of season two. The fall premiere is Sept. 19. The newest NCIS spinoff turned out to be the most popular rookie show on broadcast television. It ended out fellow CBS show FBI: International for most viewers per week. Fans loved tuning in to see Jane Tennant, the first female agent in charge in NCIS broadcast history.

Season one ended with a two-part episode in May. But there were no cliffhangers. Tennant, along with Captain Joe Milius, solved a case that allowed tensions between the United States and Russia to cool down. Meanwhile, Lucy and Whistler, with the urging of Ernie, rekindled their romance. Jane hosted a cookout at her home for everyone in the office along with their families. NCIS: Los Angeles had a similar happy, family theme for its season 13 finale.

We’re not sure what kinds of stories NCIS: Hawai’i will tell in its second season. We do know there could be a massive crossover from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, then NCIS: Hawai’i. Showrunners are talking about it. All that’s left is solving logistics. Back in March, NCIS stars Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) and Katrina Law (Jess Knight) traveled to Hawaii, with the rest of the NCIS cast involved, although not on site.