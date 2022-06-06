‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey and Family Have the ‘Time of Their Lives’ on Disney Vacation

Vanessa Lachey has had a busy year following the 2021 premiere of “NCIS” rookie spinoff, “NCIS: Hawai’i.” After spending a massively successful first season as the franchise’s first female special agent in charge, Lachey saw “NCIS: Hawai’i” officially became TV’s most-watched first-year series on the fall-spring schedule. Now, just a few weeks into her summer hiatus, the Jane Tennant actress is spending family time in Disney and a new post reveals they’re having the “time of their lives.”

Taking to Instagram, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star shared a photo of herself, her famous husband Nick Lachey, and their three young children.

“All the way from Oahu, Hawai’i to Orlando, Florida,” the actress writes. “It’s only appropriate that Stitch is making a scene for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary!”

Of their experience at the Disney parks, Lachey said, “The [kids] had the time of their lives! Thank You Disney for always making Magic happen!”

An earlier Disney update captured Lachey’s three children, Pheonix, Brooklyn, and Camden, in matching Disney shirts leaving “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans absolutely swooning.

“What cuties!!” one follower wrote. “Have fun!!”

Another said, “So freaking cute! Also Brooklyn looks so grown up.”

While any mom loves to see their kids in adorable matching outfits, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star revealed the product was actually the result of the kids’ lost luggage.

“When the airline loses your luggage, you take advantage of the gift shop’s matching t-shirts!” the proud mom wrote. “I don’t have many days where they let me match them ALL, so I’ll take it!”

What Can ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Fans Expect in Season 2?

While Vanessa Lachey enjoys a break at the most magical place on earth, “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans are already looking forward to the actress’s return in season two. If season one is any indication of what we can expect this fall, then season two will, once again, be packed full of explosive scenes, adrenaline-pumping pursuits, and all the drama we could hope for.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait all summer for some major details. Following the season one finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” executive producer Jan Nash teased what we might expect this fall.

“We have a sense of some of the things that the show does well,” Nash shared with TV Insider. While producers hope to try a lot of new tactics in the new season, she explained that she wants a lot of the focus to be on greater character development.

“We want to keep learning more about these characters,” she generalized. For example, “When you learn an interesting thing, like that Lucy doesn’t like water, then that makes a case where she has to be near water more interesting.”

So far, Nash hasn’t revealed when “NCIS: Hawai’i” will return, though we can expect the new season to premiere sometime this fall.