‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Is Hugging Her Kids ‘Extra Tight’ This 4th of July: PHOTO

“NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey posted a heartfelt message on Instagram earlier yesterday in honor of the Fourth of July.

Like many families across the U.S., Lachey and her three little ones spent the day outdoors, in the water and sunshine. But overshadowing the Independence Day celebrations for many was a cloud of uncertainty after a shooter opened fire on a Fourth of July Parade in a Chicago suburb. The shooter killed six people and injured dozens more in Highland Park, Illinois.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey seemed to keep those victims in mind as she shared a sweet photo of her kids yesterday. She captioned the post, “My World. Hugging them extra tight, teaching them a little more, and sharing as much as I can to educate them. Sending so much Love to you ALL on this 4th.”

Many “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans took to the comments of Lachey’s post to remark on how “beautiful” her family is. And to wish the Lacheys a Happy Fourth of July. Another fan commented, “Doing a great job, Mom!”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Soaks in the Sun This Summer

From the looks of “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey’s Instagram page, she and her family have spent as much time outdoors as possible this summer.

At the beginning of June, the Lacheys took a trip down to Orlando to visit Disney World. In the caption of one post, Vanessa revealed that the airlines lost their luggage, but that gave them an excuse to buy matching t-shirts at the gift shop. Her five-year-old, seven-year-old, and nine-year-old kids look as cute as ever in their coordinated fits.

Lachey followed that up with another Disney post featuring her husband, Nick. “All the way from Oahu, Hawai’i to Orlando, Florida … It’s only appropriate that Stitch is making a scene for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary! The kiddos had the time of their lives! Thank You Disney for always making Magic happen!” Vanessa wrote.

In her Father’s Day post, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star once again shared a photo of her kids and Nick outside at the beach. “Happy Father’s Day to our GOAT! You are the only one who can constantly make all our babies laugh uncontrollably! You have literally sacrificed everything to be there 100% for them so I can follow a dream (you didn’t even blink an eye). AND you still look hot as hell & dress like a college kid! Man, I’m a lucky Mama! We Love YOU!” Vanessa said in her caption.

And, most recently, Lachey shared a sweet picture of her and the kids posing on a bench near a palm tree in their swimsuits. The post is also an ad for a hive treatment, with Lachey explaining how using the treatment allows her to not worry about traveling to new environments.