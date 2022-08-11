‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Posts Adorable ‘Back-to-School’ Pics of Her Kids

NCIS fans cannot wait for the return of the hit spinoff show, NCIS: Hawai’i. The Hawai’ian naval investigations are led by Special Agent Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, who is something of a social media darling. With more than one million followers, she loves to give her fans updates on her life and her loving family.

Most recently, she shared a proud mommy moment as her kids get ready for the first day of school after the summer break.

“Back-To-School 2022!” Lachey proudly captioned alongside the adorable pic. “Time is flying by… and I’m truly not sure how I feel. It’s bittersweet. Also, Camden is rubbing it in that he has an extra week of Summer off. I don’t have the heart to tell him they get out a week earlier at the end of the year.”

Lachey has been hard at work behind the scenes filming the next season of NCIS: Hawai’i. But when she’s not on the set, she and her husband Nick live the dream life on location of the show with the whole family.

Vanessa Lachey on Her ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Role

Lachey’s children are just getting back to school, but they’re starting to become old enough to see what it means to her to play a powerful female of color on TV. Lachey recently spoke to Insider about what the role means to her. And more importantly, how it made an impact on her children.

“For me, when my children saw it and my daughter saw it and the way she looked at me like her Wonder Woman and she saw me representing women, that hit me,” Lachey said. “And then I realized it’s a bigger picture than just my children. This is for all little girls and all little boys, too. Anybody that feels different.”

Lachey believes her role in NCIS: Hawai’i helps make an impact on the world around her. The actor said it’s important to present women in roles of power on TV to give other women in the world proper representation.

“It means that we’re moving in the right direction in terms of what’s on camera. Because it’s actually in the real world,” Lachey said. “You know, there are women in my position who are of my ethnicity in NCIS, and so to be able to see it represented on television is so… It’s an honor that I get to be the one to do the representation.”

The actress hopes her role in NCIS: Hawaii helps inspire children of any background to chase their dreams. She believes if she can do it, anyone can.

“You can be Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i. But also you can be your own person and you can get the spouse and get the family and get the job and live in the dream island that you want to,” Lachey said. “If that’s what you want to do, the way you look will not stop you.”