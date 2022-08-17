‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Star Vanessa Lachey Posts Photo From Her Son’s First Day of School

Vanessa Lachey of NCIS: Hawai’i is definitely sharing her proud moment as a parent by posting this photo on Wednesday. It’s of her son Camden on his first day of the school year. While we don’t know what grade Camden is entering at this time, the photo looks really cool. With all those balloons and bright colors, it looks like he’s off to a great start in school.

Fans were quite enthusiastic about this post from Lachey. As she wrote in the caption, “CAM!!! New Year! New School! This kid is starting a new chapter and we are SOOO proud! Let’s GO, Bud!” What are the NCIS: Hawai’i fans saying here? One wrote, “He’s soooo precious and SO GROWN”. Another one wrote, “I can’t handle how grown up he looks. Sending all the love and best vibes for Camdens big day! Love you all!!” If you look close enough, then you can see that Cam is repping one of his favorite teams, the NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry and Draymond Green better watch out. They might have some competition down the road from this young man.

Vanessa Lachey of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Does Put Her Family First

Meanwhile, what’s going on in Vanessa’s career? A lot. Recently, she teased a Season 2 crossover event between NCIS: Hawai’i and the O.G. show NCIS. In a video that she shared on Twitter, Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant, found herself interrupted a couple of times. Who would do such a thing? None other than Special Agent Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama. Last season, Torres popped up on NCIS: Hawai’i.

It looks like we’ll have another Torres appearance along with his NCIS co-star Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight, over in the tropical climate. We’ve also learned that Jane and Ernie Malik, played by Jason Antoon, will be traveling to the NCIS headquarters in Washington, D.C. PEOPLE added more context to the Season 2 opener by sharing that Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover also will pop up on the premiere.

Additionally, Lachey is very intent on putting “family first” despite her burgeoning career. “My husband (Nick Lachey) and I have always said to put family first, which at the end of the day, if something doesn’t work out with a career choice or a work situation, we have no regrets because we put our family first,” she said in an interview with Fox News. “I have a great support system in my husband and I don’t take that for granted.” We will look forward to seeing her appear yet again as Jane Tennant on our TV screens this fall on NCIS: Hawai’i. The show airs on Monday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.