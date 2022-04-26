‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Rocks Swimsuit in New Tropical Pics

She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers.

“Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.

Vanessa Lachey previously spoke about how she and her family moved to Hawaii in order to join “NCIS: Hawai’i” to become the show’s leading lady. “We thought were going to do a Hawaii to L.A. ‘travel-on-the-weekend thing,” she told Travel + Leisure. But after two weeks of that travel schedule, Lachey decided to it was time to take the big leap and move to the Aloha State.

“We sold our house and now we’ve got Hawaii license plates!” Vanessa Lachey declared. “This is the most beautiful place I’ve ever been emotionally. There’s magic. When you live here and are surrounded by the loving people, you can’t help but feel it and get moved by it.”

Also speaking about her new home, Vanessa Lachey revealed, “We right now are in the heart of Waikiki. So it’s beautiful. But we see it all theme. I want to find things that are off the beaten path.”

In regards to how her children are adjusting to their new Hawaiian home, Vanessa Lachey said her three children have nicknames for each Oahu beach in order to get to know them. She said the kids call Waikiki Beach “Boogie Board Beach”; the beach by Hawaii Kai is “Shell Beach”; and the Kāhala Beach is “Slow Beach,” due to it being in a bay.

Vanessa Lachey Declares She’s Never Felt More At Home Than She Does in Hawaii

While speaking to Us Weekly last month, Vanessa Lachey revealed more details about her and her family’s new life in Hawaii. “I’ve never felt more at home than I do in Hawaii,” the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star declared. “Honestly, I constantly tell [Nick] how lucky I feel that we get to be here as a family. I feel like I’m meant to be an Air Force brat, like, traveling all around the world. I’ve never really felt like I was home until here. ”

Vanessa Lachey then shared more details about how her children are adjusting to the Hawaiian lifestyle. “[One of our sons’] t-ball practices was last night, and I’m like, ‘The Mountains are surrounding us.’ It’s beautiful. The kids are, like, out playing.”

The “NCIS: Hawai’i” goes on to admit there is only one downside to living in Hawaii now. Which is she and her husband Nick have to wake up early for her “sports nut” kids’ games.