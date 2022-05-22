‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Says Season 1 Is Going to End ‘With a Bang’

Season 1 of NCIS: Hawai’i concludes its two-part finale tomorrow. And lead star Vanessa Lachey promises we “won’t be disappointed.”

“Here’s what I will say,” she teased TVLine. “It goes down. We literally end with a bang. We have some questions that people are going to want answers to. But at the end of all of it, I would give you one word that has driven us through the entire season — ohana, which means ‘family.’ We are there for each other, no matter what.”

This year’s story surrounded the mysterious death of a Marine corporal. After breaking up a random couple’s public dispute, he winds up murdered. And at first, the crime seems to be completely random.

But eventually, Lachey’s Special Agent Jane Tennant and her team discover that the corporal had actually uncovered a top-secret prisoner exchange between Eastern Europe and the U.S. government. And his death was tied to that knowledge.

While working to solve the crime, Tennant ended up enlisting help from Captain Joe Milius. And in the most recent installment, he became a liaison between a Russian spy named Anton Breskov and an American journalist named Thomas Kelly. But while Milius was under the watch of Tennant, someone managed to poison him. And while on a secured Coast Guard plane, he began seizing and foaming at the mouth.

This Week’s ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finale Conclusion Will Make ‘Fans Very Happy’

When the show picks up this week, Tennant and the team will have to deal with the aftermath of the botched exchange and work together to find out who is behind the attacks before someone else ends up on the line.

The finale will also dive into the complicated personal lives of a few of the agents. Most notably, Whistler will take Ernie’s advice and finally make a sweeping gesture in hopes of winning back the love of Lucy.

And hopefully, Ernie won’t be the only one earning swoons during the finale. When TVLine asked Lachey if Tennant and Joe finally confront the obvious chemistry they have, she said they do.

“That is discussed,” she admitted. “A lot of relationships are discussed. And not resolved, but… resolved.”

But all the drama and love combined, Vanessa Lachey is absolutely positive that NCIS: Hawai’i is wrapping up its freshman season perfectly. And she can’t wait for fans to see the story come to a close—well, sort of. The series was officially renewed for a second season. So, some cliffhangers will surely ensue.

“I promise you won’t be disappointed,” added Lachey. “The ending will make a lot of fans very happy”

Watch the NCIS: Hawai’i finale tomorrow night (May 23) on CBS at 10/9c.