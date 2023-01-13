‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey ‘Shocked’ by Response to Crossover Event

Call NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey “shocked” by the fan response and viewership of a big crossover event. In case you did not know, all three NCIS shows formed a big old crossover event on Monday night.

It was a three-parter that saw teams from the Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Los Angeles branches come together for a high-stakes investigation. It was one in which the agents were dealing with a six-digit bounty on their heads by way of the dark web.

Vanessa Lachey Of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Shares Her Happiness Over Big-Time Ratings

Lachey, who plays Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i, headed over to Twitter. She shared her delight over the incredible viewer ratings, which surpassed season highs in audience numbers.

“Wow!!! I’m shocked! The NCIS Triple Crossover was the most watched TV across all Networks combined last night and the highest since the NCAA finals in 2021!” she wrote. “I shouldn’t be SURPRISED because YOU FANS are incredible! Mahalo!” Lachey recently became teary-eyed while talking about her role in the drama.

It turns out that the special crossover drew in more than seven million viewers. NCIS was first with 7.7 million, while the NCIS: Hawai’i episode retained 7.2 million, a series high. The NCIS: Los Angeles episode followed with 6.7 million.

Crossover Event Focused On the Death Of Beloved Professor

Fans went right into the comments section and praised the shows. One person wrote, “It was the best crossover I’ve seen in a long time!! Well done…hope there’s more.” Another one added, “So well deserved!! I loved the crossover so much!”

If you have not caught up with the crossover event yet, then it sees agents from the three branches unite following the death of a much-loved professor, Hello Magazine reports.

Here’s how the official synopsis reads: “Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads.

“On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide, though his former students immediately suspect foul play,” the synopsis states. “While investigating the prof’s past, the agents uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become.”

Last season, NCIS moved over to Monday nights and acted as a lead-in for NCIS: Hawai’i. The combination proved to be a good one for both shows. Lachey has other TV shows that she’s involved in with her husband, Nick Lachey. But playing Tennant gives her a chance to shine on her own on CBS.