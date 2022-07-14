‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Snaps Perfect Pic Under July Buck Moon

Vanessa Lachey, star of the hit series NCIS: Hawai’i, seems to be living her best life right now. She’s still fresh off the successful first season, and filming for the second season is underway. But between shooting days Lachey loves to take in the beauty of her surroundings.

There are a lot of benefits that come with shooting on location in Hawai’i, and Lachey’s Instagram page is filled with looks into the serene views around her. Her most recent post has fans drooling.

“When Hawai’i gives you a hug, you say Mahalo!” Lachey wrote alongside the post. “Sending you all Aloha & Love. Hoping all your wishes and dreams manifest into your realities! Believe… then get to work!”

Her followers reciprocated the well wishes in kind writing back, “Mahalo and Aloha!! So looking forward to seeing your next Season of NCIS Hawaii!” Another user chimed in, “Love this! Thanks for the early morning motivation!!” “Gorgeous and oh yeah so is the scenery,” wrote one of her fans.

Lachey Celebrates

Lachey had some great news to celebrate this week when the 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced. The reality dating show she co-hosts with her husband Nick received a nomination for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. She marked the occasion with a celebratory post to her Instagram.

“Pop the champagne,” Lachey said. “#LoveIsBlind is EMMY NOMINATED! WooHoo! Congrats to the entire @Netflix and @kineticcontent team and ALL the other nominees!”

Her more than one million followers also celebrated the news and wrote to her with excitement. “Well done you two! Hard to create a great series in the existing flood of programs in the genre, but you have!” wrote one of her fans. “

Congratulations @vanessalachey and i’m so proud of you and @nicklachey and #loveisblind is the best show ever!!”

Working With Her Husband

The popular dating series takes a unique twist to the classic dating show format. Couples start dating, but they don’t get to actually see each other. They’re only allowed to speak to one another. It’s a bizarre experiment that seems to have hooked viewers in. Netflix has already renewed the series for two more seasons.

Love is Blind afforded Vanessa Lachey the chance to work together with her husband Nick. The former 90s heartthrob joins his wife and NCIS: Hawai’i star to hopefully inspire love in the show’s aspiring couples. Lachey spoke with the New York Post about the chance to work with her husband and how the experience has brought them closer together.

“Working together with Nick has been the best thing for our marriage,” Lachey said. “We know each other better than anyone else. We have each other’s backs. We’re not trying to one-up each other.”

Her fans will be thrilled to know a new season of NCIS: Hawai’i is in the pipeline along with new seasons of Love is Blind.